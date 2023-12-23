Humberto Tan on behalf of the Postcode Lottery with a check for 1 million in Barendrecht – Livepost Update – BarendrechtNU.nl

Saturday, December 23, 2023, 7:38:50 PM

Humberto Tan on behalf of the Postcode Lottery with a check for 1 million in Barendrecht. A large TV van, a number of cameras and… a presenter with a check for 1 million have settled in the Ter Leede district.

A fragment was just shown on RTL4. It was not a TV program in the TV guide, but was broadcast in between advertisements. The All Against 1 program starts at 8:09 PM on RTL4, where the item is broadcast live.

Photo: © Jordi Menheer

