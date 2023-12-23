Humphreys, Keith – Breast Cancer Tumour Progression Models for Risk Prediction, for Evaluating Artificial Intelligence in Screening, and for Evaluating Personalised Early Detection Strategies

Background

Despite population-based breast cancer screening programs and dramatic improvements in treatments over the past 30 years, 1300-1500 women die each year from the disease. Advances in finding molecular risk factors and in the development of deep learning algorithms to detect tumors from breast images have led to risk-based screening and the use of AI now being explored as methods to improve early detection of breast cancer and reduce breast cancer mortality. Knowledge of tumor growth and spread, as well as risk factors for aggressive breast cancer is essential to be able to evaluate strategies for such measures.

Description

We will develop and apply statistical methods to improve knowledge of how the rate at which tumors grow/spread depends on various factors, and use the knowledge to evaluate new methods for breast cancer screening. We will use detailed population-based studies of breast cancer and screening, combining registries, questionnaires, imaging and molecular data. We will study in detail the background of false positive mammography results – which are unfortunately common and can be a significant psychological burden for women – to understand how the number of false positive cases can be reduced.

Goal

We strive to improve knowledge about the development of breast cancer (e.g. tumor growth and spread) and about which women are at high risk of aggressive breast cancer. In addition, we will use new simulation-based methods to assess the effects of new screening strategies, e.g. to combine radiologist judgments and judgments from AI algorithms. We hope to generate new information about screening to shed light on how the number of false positive screening results can be reduced and to improve knowledge about the effect of hormone therapy.

