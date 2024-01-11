Hundreds of British postmasters convicted of embezzlement due to a software bug, several committed suicide, now they would be compensated

#Hundreds #British #postmasters #convicted #embezzlement #due #software #bug #committed #suicide #compensated

A separate law will settle the fate of postmasters innocently convicted due to a software error in Great Britain, reports MTI. In the country, between 1999 and 2015, 736 post office managers were convicted of embezzlement or theft because a postal software malfunctioned and mistakenly showed huge deficits in the post office’s budget.

In Great Britain, post offices are leased and run by private individuals with the right to use the name. However, for a long time they also had to manage the accounts in Horizont, a software purchased by the British Post Office, which, as it turned out afterwards, was malfunctioning all along.

The software regularly showed huge minuses, sometimes thousands of pounds. Postmasters and IT experts indicated from the beginning that this was caused by a software error, but for years the British post office launched massive criminal proceedings against those involved. Most of them were convicted of embezzlement or theft, and many were sentenced to several years in prison. Some of the innocently convicted were financially ruined, several committed suicide.

Later, the mistake was revealed, and the case has been under investigation for three years, but only 93 cases have been reviewed and the previous verdicts annulled. For this reason, the parliament has now bypassed the courts and passed a law in order to compensate the innocently convicted. Those involved who were found not guilty and waived further litigation will receive 600,000 pounds (approximately HUF 265 million) in compensation.

