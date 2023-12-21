Hundreds of drugs had to be withdrawn after test cheating

#Hundreds #drugs #withdrawn #test #cheating

Extensive test cheating at a contract research company is now leading to the temporary withdrawal of a total of several hundred medicines sold in various EU countries.

For Sweden applies to the recommendation to withdraw 21 medicinal products against, among other things, HIV, bacterial infections, cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

What the hundreds of generic drugs have in common is that they are tested by an Indian contract research company, Synapse labs. There, the European Medicines Agency EMA has discovered such serious flaws that the test results cannot be trusted.

Suspected test cheating and lack of routines

Synapse labs performs so-called bioequivalence studies of generic drugs, copies of original drugs where the patent has expired.

Bioequivalence studies must show that the generic drug releases the same amount of active substance in the body as the original drug. On the basis of such data, the generic preparation receives its marketing authorization.

The tours around Synapse labs began when the Spanish pharmaceutical authority sounded the alarm after finding various deficiencies at the company’s facility in Pune, India. EMA’s expert committee CHMP started a review and inspected the facility.

The CHMP found both carelessness and suspected test cheating in the company’s way of handling study results. The computer system and routines did not measure up, which contributed to insufficient documentation of the studies.

Over 400 medicines reviewed

The CHMP’s conclusion is that study results from Synapse labs cannot be trusted.

The CHMP has therefore went through over 400 drugs that were tested by the Indian company. For 35 of them, there is sufficient bioequivalence data from other laboratories as well. Thus, these drugs may retain their approvals.

But the others lacked sufficient data from sources other than Synapse labs. For them, the EMA now recommends that the pharmaceutical authorities in each country withdraw the marketing authorization. This is called suspending the medication.

Here is the list over the reviewed medicines.

Can postpone withdrawal

It is now the national pharmaceutical authorities, in Sweden the Swedish Medicines Agency, which must make decisions about the suspensions regarding the medicines sold in each country. But that will only happen after the European Commission approves the EMA’s recommendation.

It is not rather certain that all the medicines concerned will really be withdrawn.

“EMA has opened up the possibility of postponing the suspension of products that are deemed to be critical in an individual member country”, writes the Swedish CHMP delegate Kristina Dunder, Medical Products Agency, in an email response to Läkemedsvärlden.

Must arrange new data

Kristina Dunder says that the Swedish Medicines Agency made a preliminary assessment in November and then considered that two of the products were critical and another three “potentially critical”. In these cases, the Medicines Agency may delay the withdrawal in order not to risk Sweden being without an important medicine.

Which ones critical and potentially critical the products are, Kristina Dunder does not want to say.

“These decisions are not yet final and therefore not public at the moment,” she writes.

“No signs of damage”

The Swedish Medicines Agency writes in a press release:

“There are none signs of harm to patients or lack of effectiveness of any of the drugs. However, the drug approvals are temporarily withdrawn until data from more reliable sources are available.”

Until national decisions come into force, the drug approvals remain valid and the products may continue to be sold.

To raise suspension, the drug company must then prepare new test data showing that the generic drug is bioequivalent to the original.