Hundreds of millions for the Ostrołęka fiasco. Enea wants the damage to be repaired by the company’s former management

Enea wants to pursue claims for compensation for the damage caused by the company’s former management, which in 2018-2019 made decisions related to Enea’s investment in the Ostrołęka C power unit. The value of the claims amounts to PLN 656.2 million, Enea announced in a press release.

The agenda of Enea’s extraordinary general meeting scheduled for January 30, 2024 includes a draft resolution on consent to the company pursuing claims for compensation for damage caused during the exercise of management or supervision against the then members of the management board and supervisory board.

In 2018-2019, the then members of the management board and supervisory board made decisions on behalf of the company related to Enea’s investment in the Ostrołęka C power unit.

However, the coal power plant in Ostrołęka will not be built

Enea listened to the recommendation of the Supreme Audit Office

The company indicates that pursuing claims is the implementation of the recommendation of the Supreme Audit Office contained in the Supreme Audit Office’s post-audit statement of June 29, 2021.

The draft resolution of Enea’s extraordinary general meeting also includes subsequent consent for the company to bring a lawsuit on December 28, 2023 against the then members of the management board and supervisory board of the company, as well as against the insurer.

As part of the lawsuit, Enea is seeking claims in the total amount of PLN 656.2 million.

Enea withdrew completely from the project in Ostrołęka

Enea, together with Energa, currently part of the Orlen capital group, implemented the construction of a coal-fired power unit in Ostrołęka. After several years of investment implementation, a decision was made to abandon the coal-fired unit in favor of a gas-powered unit, but then Enea withdrew completely from the project in Ostrołęka.

Source of main photo: konkret24

