Hundreds of millions of computers may end up in the trash thanks to Windows 10 saying goodbye

Windows 10 is running on approximately 70 percent of Windows computers currently in active use, which is a huge problem, since general support for the operating system will end in October 2025, and after that it will no longer receive free security patches, writes Origo.

Microsoft has now clarified that, contrary to its previous position, it will not completely leave home and business users of Windows 10 to their fate, like large corporate customers, they will be able to request support for an additional three years, until October 2028, for an annual fee.

The market research company Canalys does not have high hopes for paid security updates for Windows 10,

in his opinion, 240 million computers could end up in the trash because of the end of normal support.

In addition, a large part of them could still be used for tasks similar to surfing the Internet and running office programs, but in the absence of security updates, their use will not be recommended, they will actually become an inordinate amount of electronic waste.

