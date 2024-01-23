Hundreds of thousands of demonstrations in Germany – can the second strongest party be banned?

#Hundreds #thousands #demonstrations #Germany #strongest #party #banned

A German investigative newspaper reported on the secret meeting in November, at which, in addition to far-right and neo-Nazi figures, several politicians from the current second-strongest – and even the most popular in some states – AfD appeared, and among other things, it was also discussed that millions of people with an immigrant background, but even German citizens would be deported from the country. The article caused a huge indignation, the protests have been almost continuous for the past two weeks, hundreds of thousands took to the streets on both days of the weekend, which gave another boost to the political action demanding the banning of the AfD.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of thousands of people – according to the organizers, 1.4 million – took to the streets in around a hundred German towns in protest against the advance of the far-right and the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, as well as the scandal surrounding them. The Germans have been protesting for the second week already, and they are planning more street demonstrations in the coming days.

The demonstrations took place after the investigative portal Correctiv reported on January 10 about the secret meeting of far-right, neo-Nazi forces in Potsdam last November, where they discussed migration policy, including the deportation of millions of people of foreign origin.

Several high-ranking politicians of the AfD, thus

a member of the Bundestag, Gerrit Huy ,

, the co-chairman Alice Weidel his personal assistant, Roland Hartwig ,

his personal assistant, , as well as the leader of the party’s Saxony-Anhalt provincial faction, Ulrich Siegmund

also attended the meeting. Since then, the party has insisted that mass deportations are not part of their plans – the party leader even parted with his right-hand man who appeared at the meeting – but did not comment on the protests. German intelligence has been monitoring the party for quite some time and has repeatedly drawn attention to the groups on its fringes.

On Sunday, among others, they protested in big cities such as Munich, Cologne, Berlin, as well as in East German AfD strongholds such as Leipzig and Dresden. At several locations, far more protesters appeared than the organizers had expected.

Hami Roshan / Middle East Images / AFP – Anti-far-right protest in Berlin on January 21, 2024.

In Munich, the demonstration had to be interrupted earlier than planned because the crowd was too large – according to the police data, 100,000 people showed up, according to the organizers, 250,000 people showed up, while only 80,000 protesters were expected in advance. On Friday in Hamburg, the organizers found themselves in a similar situation. At the beginning of the Berlin event, 30,000 people were present, but according to the police, the number increased to a hundred thousand. Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Cologne and Bremen.

Demonstrators showed up with signs saying “Nazis, thank you, no!”, “It’s like 1933, ban the AfD now!”, “Fascism is not an alternative” or

Voting for the AfD is reminiscent of 1933.

Companies

Not only civilians and politicians spoke on the topic, but also leaders of several large companies, such as the chip manufacturer Infineon, which is preparing for a huge investment, the chemical company Evonik and the energy company Siemens Energy. Just as in Hungary, it is not usual for companies to comment on political issues in Germany either, but the rise of the AfD – currently rated as the second strongest party in surveys after the largest opposition party alliance, the Christian Democratic CDU/CSU – and the Potsdam report prompted many companies to speak out. If only because Germany needs not only further foreign investments, but also skilled foreign labor – according to experts, 400,000 migrants a year.

Potsdam

The AfD is not far from anti-migration, in fact they were able to rise during the 2015 migration wave. Although the other parliamentary parties exclude cooperation with them due to their extremism, and many demonstrations have already been held against them, Correctiv’s article provoked a wave of protest greater than ever before.

According to the paper’s report, at the November 25 meeting held in the Potsdam hotel, the participants – from neo-Nazi influencers to wealthy businessmen – suggested that “non-assimilated citizens” who “have not adapted to mainstream society” should be forced to leave the country, and “a to a North African model state”, where it is considered possible to house up to two million people.

Immigrants who are German citizens would also be deported in the “remigration” program.

According to many, this plan is reminiscent of the original idea of ​​the Nazis, according to which they wanted to deport European Jews to Madagascar.

The investigative portal writes that according to Hartwig, the former AfD representative and currently the party’s de facto general secretary, the AfD is ready to contribute financially to the idea that arose at the meeting, that they would create an agency bringing together right-wing influencers, which above all would help young people to form opinions and influence the before the upcoming European Parliament and regional elections.

Co-chair Weidel attacked Correctiv’s report, backed by hidden camera footage, written documents and an insider, as deliberately misleading people about the AfD’s immigration policy. The event in question was not organized by the AfD, and their people expressed their own opinions, not the party’s position, he said. Mass deportation is not among the AfD’s plans and goals, but it is to use all possible legal means to prevent migration, limit naturalizations and deport migrants suspected of terrorism.

Anyone with German citizenship undoubtedly belongs to the German nation. And this is precisely why German citizenship should not be sold cheaply and handed out with a watering can

Alice Weidel said.

Perhaps they forgot to communicate this to their Brandenburg representative sitting in the Bundestag, René Springerrelwho to X he wrote after the publication of the article:

We send foreigners back to their home countries. Several million. This is not a secret plan. It’s a promise.

BERND VON JUTRCZENKA / DPA / dpa Picture Alliance / AFP – René Springer

Deutsche Welle recalls that in its campaign publication before the 2021 elections, the party protesting against far-right and racist epithets mentioned the “remigration agenda”, but did not specify what it meant. Even on the day the article was published, it was reported on X that a “consistent and unwavering remigration policy” was needed, as well as “revocation of the passports and remigration of criminals”, and then the next day the other co-chairman of the party, Tino Chrupalla that’s about it write:

We invite Germans with a migration background to join us and act for positive change.

Remigration is basically a sociological term, it was used to describe the voluntary return home of migrants, but over time the extreme right filled the seemingly innocent term with new content. With something that may violate the basic rights laid down in the German constitution, for example, the fact that no one can be discriminated against for reasons of origin, race or language.

The “remigration” plan was created by the Austrian leader of the Identity Movement, an extremist influencer who wants to infiltrate the German farmers’ protests. Martin Sellner explained in more detail, who later answered ‘ question that he did not make any illegal proposals.

I have made it very clear that there can be no discrimination between citizens, no second-class citizens, and any emigration action must be legal. Non-assimilated citizens, such as Islamists, thugs and welfare fraudsters, should be urged to adapt and assimilate.

He added that this could also include means of advocating voluntary return home.

They were still present

The November meeting was organized by a retired dentist from Düsseldorf, long known for his extreme views, Gernot Mörig and the rich gastro entrepreneur, Hans Christian Limmer brought him under the roof, although the latter did not appear and later denied any involvement in the event. A donation of at least 5,000 euros (2 million forints) was expected from the approximately two dozen participants, wrote Correctiv. In addition to the AfD members and Sellner, there were several people connected to the party, such as a lawyer, a colleague of their representative, a neo-Nazi convicted of a violent crime, Mario Müller, who is also an important member of the Identity Movement. The meeting was attended by two members of the unofficial conservative grouping of the CDU, Werteunion, Simone Baum and Michaela Schneider too. Perhaps it is not entirely unrelated to the fact that they announced their transformation into a party a few days ago.

Politics

Even if cooperation with the AfD is ruled out by all parliamentary parties, the current situation contains many political dangers. The AfD is not only the second strongest party in Germany, but also the strongest in five of the 16 East German states (elections will be held in three of them this year), and they can achieve good results in the EP elections in June, as well as in the municipal elections held at the same time in eight states. However, all three parties from the triple coalition governing federal Germany are in a rather bad position compared to the election at the end of 2021 – mostly as a result of economic difficulties, unpopular decisions, and their infighting.

But the strengthening of the AfD is not only the consequence of the disastrous operation of the reigning government, nor only of the political work carried out by the party. Gabor Steingart in his Pioneer newsletter, he is of the opinion that the fact that the CDU/CSU is not prepared to act as an opponent of the government has contributed greatly to the current situation, in fact it is not an opposition to the current leadership of the country.

If the AfD continues to gain strength in the three provinces where elections are held in September, the other parties may come under severe coalition pressure. The majority may require the cooperation of all other parties, from the CDU to the far-left Link, because if this does not happen, they will only be able to form governments with fragile minority support.

Several experts fear that the entire political spectrum may shift to the right in order to win back voters from the AfD. Some already attribute the tightening migration rules to the influence of the AfD.

In addition to the street protests, a long-formulated political position that has accompanied the entire history of the AfD, which has been operating for 11 years, has resurfaced: ban the party.

Prohibition

An online petition calling for the AfD to be banned has already been signed by almost 720,000 people, and politicians such as the CDU are also lobbying Marco Wanderwitzwho is the previous, Angela Merkel in the last two years of the government led by him, he was the state minister responsible for the East German states.

The German constitutional protection registers the AfD as a suspected extreme right-wing organization (this provides the intelligence services with a wider scope of surveillance), the authorities of several provinces are also investigating it, and in fact, it has already been classified as an extremist organization in three provinces. If the authorities find the extremism of the party proven, they can even ban it citing a “threat to democracy”.

Only the federal constitutional court can decide on the banning of a party, the last time such a thing happened in 1956, when the communist KPD was declared unconstitutional. This is only possible if a party threatens the existence of Germany or attempts to abolish the free democratic order.

In Germany, the last attempt to ban a political group was made in 2017. At that time, the banning of the German National Democratic Party (NPD), now known as the Homeland (Heimat), was dismissed by the Constitutional Court on the grounds that its support was so small that it did not pose a threat to democracy. This is probably not an explanation for the AfD.

Banning a party has relatively serious legal limitations, so mainstream politics is also thinking about other solutions.

Co-chairman of the Greens, Omid Nouripour according to him, for example, the focus should be on organizations that help the AfD in building networks, increasing hatred and incitement. According to him, this is the party’s youth organization, Junge Alternative (JA).

Excluding a party from state funding is also simpler than banning it. This possibility was raised by the leader of the CSU and Bavaria Markus Söder also according to whom

the AfD is nothing more than a far-right Putin party.

Daniel Vogl / DPA / dpa Picture Alliance / AFP – Markus Söder

Söder would also push for the withdrawal of funding because, although he considers the AfD unconstitutional, banning it would, according to him, be “prolonged and entail significant risks.”

Some representatives of the government coalition also joined his proposed solution. This solution may be facilitated by the decision of the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, which is intended to answer whether the NDP (now Heimat) can continue to receive state funding. And the court decided that at least not for the next six years, because the party’s goal is to undermine and eliminate the democratic order. At the same time, they cannot receive tax benefits or donations from here on.

The more votes a party receives in the elections, the greater amount it is entitled to from the state coffers (in addition, they can receive income from donations and membership fees).

In the case of the AfD, this is currently more than 10 million euros, i.e. HUF 3.8 billion.

The CDU Prime Minister of the most populous German state, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst according to An “alliance of the center” is needed against the “dangerous Nazi party” AfD. However, this opinion is not shared by the president of his party, Friedrich Merz, who says that “it is very encouraging that thousands of people are protesting peacefully against right-wing extremism”, but according to him, the AfDs are not Nazis, and against the extremist party “we have to fight with political means, not in the courts”. In other words, he opposes the banning of the AfD, because it would give him the opportunity to play the role of the victim.

Of course, there are real National Socialists among them, but this does not mean that the voters of this party are all Nazis. And if we want to win them back for the democratic parties of our country, then we must not insult them

– said Merz.

Since the 2021 vote, the right-wing populist party has gained 30 percent of its new supporters from the CDU/CSU, a total of 36 percent from the federal government coalition parties (17 percent from the SPD, 15 percent from the liberal FDP and 4 percent from from the Greens), 4 percent from Link, and 25 percent from the first and those who did not vote at the time.

Despite the protests, recent opinion polls show no decline in support for the AfD. INSA’s survey published on January 20 (data collection of which began after the scandal broke out) measures the AfD at 22 percent, which will reach 10 percent at the end of 2021 (the CDU/CSU at 30, the SPD, the Greens at 13 to -13, the FDP to five, the Link to three. It is interesting that the research was able to measure the BSW, the Wagenknecht party that was created this year, which split off from the Link, and also to 7 percent. Many expect from this party, that in the East German states, which are traditionally the base of the Linke, it can win/return a lot of votes from the AfD, although there is little sign of this in this survey.