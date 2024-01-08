Hungarian football is preparing for the moon, the launch is today, you can watch it live

The United States will go to the moon again on January 8. According to the plans, it will land on the moon and a Hungarian device will be on it.

spacejunkie.hu publishes very detailed data and a report on the mission, during which a commercial spacecraft can reach the moon.

Scheduled launch time: January 8, 2024, 8:18 a.m., Cape Canaveral, Space Launch Complex-41 (SLC-41), Florida, USA.

Peregrine Mission One, also known as NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, is being implemented. The essence of this program is that the space agency commissioned a total of 14 commercial partners to deliver either its own or NASA’s instrument package, rover or other spacecraft to the Moon in the name of cost-effectiveness.

The mission also has a Hungarian aspect, as the spacecraft will carry 21 space equipment. It is among them

the Space Time Plaque of Puli Space

also, which is a 20×20 cm engraved aluminum board and, among other things, an eternal memory of the legendary Golden Team. You can read details about what the Puli project is about by clicking here.

