Hungarian football is preparing for the moon, the launch is today, you can watch it live

#Hungarian #football #preparing #moon #launch #today #watch #live

The United States will go to the moon again on January 8. According to the plans, it will land on the moon and a Hungarian device will be on it.

spacejunkie.hu publishes very detailed data and a report on the mission, during which a commercial spacecraft can reach the moon.

Scheduled launch time: January 8, 2024, 8:18 a.m., Cape Canaveral, Space Launch Complex-41 (SLC-41), Florida, USA.

Peregrine Mission One, also known as NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, is being implemented. The essence of this program is that the space agency commissioned a total of 14 commercial partners to deliver either its own or NASA’s instrument package, rover or other spacecraft to the Moon in the name of cost-effectiveness.

The mission also has a Hungarian aspect, as the spacecraft will carry 21 space equipment. It is among them

the Space Time Plaque of Puli Space

also, which is a 20×20 cm engraved aluminum board and, among other things, an eternal memory of the legendary Golden Team. You can read details about what the Puli project is about by clicking here.