Hungarian iPhone users received good news – a new world is coming from March

The legislation here obliges the company to do something about its mobile devices and operating system that would have been unthinkable before.

After the use of the USB-C port, which is mandatory in iPhones according to European Union regulations, another big change awaits European users: due to the EU legislation on digital markets (DMA) coming into effect in March, the company must partially open the closed operating system – reports 24.hu. The first signs of this have already been included in the developer beta version of the iOS 17.4 update released on January 25.

Part of this will also be that

Apple’s app store will soon be unavoidable, other stores will be available in addition to the App Store, just like on Android, where you can download Amazon’s or Samsung’s store in addition to the Play Store.

In addition, the system that has been used for the past 17 years, according to which applications (and microtransactions within them) can be offered on Apple devices only through Apple, by paying a share to the company, will also be bypassed.

Another major change is that the exclusivity of the Apple Pay mobile payment system on Apple mobile devices will also end. In other words, the solutions of other service providers can also be used with the help of the NFC chip, so in the future the banks’ self-developed applications for this purpose can also be used on iPhones.

The management of browsers is also changing: until now, the company obliged developers to use WebKit, so the basis of each browser was the same as Apple’s own solution, Safari. This is over now, after the arrival of the public version of the new update, everyone will be able to use their own web engine, in fact, just like on Android,

users will be able to choose which browser they want to set as default on their device.

The paper notes that the changes will only be valid in Europe due to the legislation here. In the rest of the world, even after the final iOS 17.4 is installed, Apple’s ecosystem will function in the same closed way as before.