Hungarian supermarkets must now alert customers to shrinkflation | Economy

Jan 08, 2024 at 6:21 pm

Larger supermarkets in Hungary will soon have to make it clear to customers if a product has become smaller. This is intended to combat so-called shrinkflation, where groceries have less content while the price remains the same or even increases.

The new rules are to come into effect in March and will remain in force for two months. It applies to larger supermarkets and other food and drink sellers with a minimum annual turnover of around 2.6 million euros.

They must warn customers in the store with, for example, shelf tags that a product has shrunk. Food manufacturers and importers will be obliged to inform supermarkets about products that have been reduced in size.

Recently, a number of food manufacturers have reduced the size of their items, for example from 500 to 400 grams, without reducing the price. The shopping customer is then not informed about this by the manufacturer or the supermarket. This happened in many countries, including Hungary, where inflation was even higher than in the Netherlands.

Shrinkflation led to irritation at the Consumers’ Association in the Netherlands

Previously, the French supermarket chain Carrefour decided on its own initiative to warn its customers if packaging had shrunk without lowering the price.

There is also shrinkage in the Netherlands. This has caused great irritation among the Consumers’ Association. He concluded that not only A-brands were guilty of this, but that private label products from large supermarket chains had also shrunk without the price moving along.

Shrinkflation is not to be confused with grabflation. The products remain the same, but the price increases much more than the costs have increased. In this way, companies hope to be able to significantly increase their profits.

