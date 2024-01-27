#Hungarian #Mars #season #episode

Hungarian to Mars! – (season 1 episode 7)

Hungarian film series35 minutes, 2023

TV2

Season 1 Episode 7

The episodes of the thirteen-part first season are organized around the everyday life of Hajnal-Vasad Kft., where a crisis situation arises when a meteorite hits the premises of AL-VA-RÉZ Kft., the company that supplies the factory’s raw materials. The director, Károly Hajnal (Gábor Csőre) frantically calls his colleagues to a crisis meeting, because they must immediately find a way to get through this period. The situation is not really made easier by the fact that a new intern (Csenge Földi) arrives at Hajnal-Vasad just then, as well as a reality crew who capture the daily work of the factory. When the employees appear at the meeting called by the director, the chief engineer (Sándor Badár), the welder Mária Vass (Angéla Stefanovics) and her colleague, the soft-spoken Tamás (Tamás Keresztes), the operational manager (Zoltán Gyöngyösi) and the marketing manager (Henrietta Edvi), hair-raisingly impossible ideas and solution options that suggest a change of profile will soon be unleashed. Then, at an unexpected moment, Károly’s phone and e-mail arrive: no matter how incredible it may seem, it is there in the letter, in black and white, that the name of the company came up as a possible metal processor at the world’s leading space research agency, NASA. And no other place than among the suppliers of the Mars Expedition!

The episodes of the thirteen-part first season are organized around the everyday life of Hajnal-Vasad Kft., where a crisis situation arises when a meteorite hits the site of AL-VA-RÉZ Kft., the company that supplies the factory’s raw materials…