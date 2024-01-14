Hungarians come to Romania to refuel their cars, considering that since Monday in Hungary the price of gasoline and diesel has increased / A liter of gasoline in Hungary ended up costing HUF 70 more than in Romania

#Hungarians #Romania #refuel #cars #Monday #Hungary #price #gasoline #diesel #increased #liter #gasoline #Hungary #ended #costing #HUF #Romania

Some Hungarian citizens save 12,000 HUF per month by refueling their cars in Romania, writes the Hungarian press, which announces that, starting from Monday, the price of fuel will rise in Hungary. More precisely, the price of fuel will increase by HUF 21 per liter, reports rtl.hu, due to the increase in excise duties.

This would be the second increase since January, 2024, so that a liter of gasoline in Hungary ended up costing HUF 70 more than in Romania. This means that fuel prices will approach the Austrian level, where the average salary is three times higher than that of Hungary, the Hungarian press writes.

The mandatory excise duty increase is applied by Mol in two installments, the second installment coming into force on Monday, January 15. According to holtankoljak.hu, after the increases, the average price of gasoline will be 580 HUF/liter, while that of diesel will be 608 HUF/liter nationally.

László Gépész, vice-president of the Association of Independent Petrol Stations, told RTL Hírado that there is nothing to be done about the price increase and customers should take note.

According to RTL Híradó’s analysis, gas is offered in Romania for HUF 500 at a pump located less than one kilometer from the border with Hungary, where many Hungarian drivers already showed up on Saturday. An expert told RTL that from Monday, Hungarian citizens can try to save monthly costs by crossing the border into Romania to refuel. He added that in the case of Romania, gasoline will be cheaper on average by 70 HUF, while in the case of Slovenia and Croatia, by 50-60 HUF.