Hungary has one condition for Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area | Abroad

Dec 16, 2023 at 2:02 PM Update: 8 minutes ago

Hungary wants to follow the Netherlands and admit Bulgaria to the Schengen area, but has set a strict condition. The country must lift the transit tax on Russian gas. If not, Hungary will use its veto right.

This is reported by the news agency Saturday, based on a statement from the Hungarian Foreign Ministry. Hungary currently pays Bulgaria a tax for importing Russian gas and is now taking advantage of Bulgaria’s possible accession to get rid of it.

The Netherlands agreed on Friday to Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area. For a long time, our country was one of the few countries that opposed this, together with Hungary, among others.

The Netherlands blocked Bulgaria’s accession because it believed that the Eastern European country did not meet the conditions. This concerned, for example, good border control, the state of the democratic constitutional state and the fight against corruption. A recent study led by the European Commission revealed no shortcomings in this area.

In addition to Hungary, eyes are also focused on Austria. That country also opposed Bulgaria’s accession. Austria and Bulgaria are still in discussions to see whether Austria’s resistance can be removed.

