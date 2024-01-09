#Hungary #largest #gold #reserves #region

The United States of America still has the world’s largest central bank gold reserves, followed by Germany and Italy in third place. According to recent data published by the World Gold Council, countries’ central banks largely sought to preserve their physical gold reserves in 2023. Hungary has one of the largest gold reserves in the region.

Gold has properties that make it a particularly attractive asset in the eyes of central banks: it is safe and physically durable, it can be easily converted into money, i.e. it is a liquid asset, and it has good investment characteristics, while it is essentially independent of the risks emerging in the international financial system.

It is understandable if central banks strive to physically accumulate as much of it as possible. The storage and safekeeping of the physical gold reserve is handled by many central banks themselves, but there are also central banks that store their own reserves in secure locations in other countries.

About a fifth of all the gold ever mined in history is currently in the hands of the world’s central banks, reports the World Gold Council (WGC).

The organization prepared its most recent summary of physical gold reserves based on the available statistics, data from September 30 of last year.

According to this, Világgazdaság summarizes, the United States has the largest gold reserves in the world, 8,133 tons. Germany is second with 3,352.6 tons, while Italy is third with 2,451.8 tons. The southern European country is followed by France (2436.9 tons), Russia (2332.7 tons) and China with 2191.5 tons. Switzerland is seventh with 1,040 tons, while Japan is eighth on the list with nearly 846 tons.

Gold bars from the gold reserve kept by the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) in Budapest, at the MNB logistics center on July 6, 2021 Source: MTI/Szilárd Koszticsák

The Hungarian central bank’s gold reserves are also outstanding at the regional level.

Hungary ranks 39th in the world ranking, behind Qatar and ahead of Australia, with 94.49 tons of reserves.

The size of the Hungarian central bank’s gold reserves has risen impressively in recent years. In 2018, the size of the reserve increased tenfold to 31.5 tons, and in 2021 it tripled, reaching the current level of 94.5 tons.