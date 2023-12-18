Hungry during the night? Watch out for these symptoms: what night eating syndrome is and how to fight it

#Hungry #night #Watch #symptoms #night #eating #syndrome #fight

Are you always hungry at night? Pay attention to these symptoms: they could indicate night eating syndrome.

Have hungry during the night it’s not uncommon. It may happen that he comes a great desire to eat something. As long as you consume a few biscuits or a snack, perhaps there is nothing to worry about. But when you start eating too much food, it could be a sign that something is wrong. What is the night eating syndromewhat it is and what to pay attention to.

Those who suffer from this syndrome may develop overweight and obesity. Also eating at night could lead to major negative effects on sleep. As if that weren’t enough, there is the risk of also influencing your mood: after a “binge”, you often feel prey to feelings of guilt and shame. This is a negative behavior that affects people on a psychological level. Unfortunately, this is not an easily manageable situation. And it’s also a little-known eating disorder.

Eating a lot during the night, what is it due to? What to pay attention to

This syndrome is not easy to recognize. In fact, everyone occasionally feels peckish at night that needs to be satisfied. Since there is no real diagnosis, you need to pay attention to the “symptoms”. When we find ourselves eating repeatedly and without stopping during the night, it is possible that night eating syndrome is involved. Experts seem to be convinced that anxiety and depression are linked to this situation. Sadness and fear can also be connected to poor nocturnal nutrition.

To tell the truth, stress and genetics would also play an important role. These nocturnal disorders, in fact, often occur in men. There is also no specific time or deep motivation. The internal biological clock is “wrong” and the disorders they also concern sleep times and cravings. In this context, hormones, such as leptin and melatonin, would also be “compromised”.

To manage night eating syndrome, you need to consult an expert. There are forms of treatment from which you can derive great benefit. Consulting your family and then your doctor can also be a good option. The important thing is that there is no shame in this case. Syndromes like this can lead to severe discomfort. Only with thehelp of specialists you can solve the problem.