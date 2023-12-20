Huracán’s desperate measure to retain Rodrigo Echeverría, given the interest of Boca Juniors

#Huracáns #desperate #measure #retain #Rodrigo #Echeverría #interest #Boca #Juniors

The war is unleashed. With a brilliant performance, Rodrigo Echeverría won the starting job in Huracán of Argentina, which unleashed the madness of his coach at the time, Diego Martínez.

The problem for the “Globo” is that the coach asked a few days ago to leave Parque Patricios to negotiate with Juan Román Riquelme, and thus pave the way for his arrival at Boca Juniors.

At La Bombonera, Martínez wants to arrive with Echeverría hand in hand. This has been stated for several days by trans-Andean media such as Olé, and this Tuesday there was a new round between the parties.

In conversation with TyC Sports, the boss of “Globo”, David Garzón, announced that if Boca wants to take the services of the La Roja midfielder, they will have to put their hand in their pocket.

“We only received rumors, there was no concrete offer for the player. Huracán is going to make use of Rodrigo’s purchase option. “We want him in the championship and we are not willing to enter into conversation,” he said.

According to the aforementioned media, Huracán will have to pay US$500,000 for 80% of the pass for the person trained at the University of Chile, considering that his pass belongs to Everton de Viña del Mar. If that happens, their relationship will extend until the end of the year. 2026.

In any case, even Martínez’s arrival on the Boca bench is complex. Despite the trainer’s intention to leave Parque Patricios, the truth is that in Huracán they will not let him leave easily.

“Ours is clear. What we ask of Martínez is the advance commission, which is what we had already paid him for one year of the contract, and the six months of the contract. We don’t want to abuse ourselves because it’s Boca and ask for a lot of money. The only thing we ask for is what remains of the contract and what we paid in advance,” said David Garzón.

He closed by warning that “if Boca calls me because they are interested in a player, I will sit down and listen. In the event that they want (Rodrigo) Echeverría, it will be expensive. He is a National Team player and has been playing very well. But as I said, in the short term we have no intention of selling it. We want him to continue with us in the upcoming tournament,” concluded the Huracán boss.