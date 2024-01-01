Hurricane Gerrit disrupts EU transit

#Hurricane #Gerrit #disrupts #transit

Heavy rainfall across Europe has disrupted post-Christmas travel, and flood warnings are in place across the continent

Eurostar trains between London and Paris were closed on Saturday after the Thames Tunnel flooded due to days of heavy rain and wind caused by Storm Gerrit, leaving hundreds of travelers stranded on both sides of the English Channel.

The cross-Channel train operator announced the cancellation of all 41 trains scheduled for Saturday morning, with engineers reporting that the volume of water in the tunnel was “never happened before– lapor Associated Press.

UK rail operator LNER has advised customers to avoid travel, warning: “significant delays“And”changes or cancellations at short notice” most likely caused by bad weather. The operator’s X feed (formerly Twitter) includes a list of canceled trains, although almost all of them are attributed to “there is no car crew” instead of flooding. However, the airline voluntarily honored the tickets of people affected by Saturday’s Eurostar train cancellations on Sunday.

Storm Gerrit has caused major transport disruption across the UK and Europe this week, with strong winds and heavy rain expected on Saturday, according to the UK Met Office weather forecast. Wind gusts were estimated to reach speeds of up to 80 km/h, and coastal areas were worst affected.

Footage of planes trying to land at London’s Heathrow Airport has gone viral, and British Airways has canceled more than a dozen flights through Wednesday as restrictions are imposed due to the storm.

In Scotland, winds reaching speeds of 137 km/h destroyed a wind turbine in Ayrshire on Wednesday. Rail operators ScotRail, LNER and Avanti West Coast have suspended some of their routes due to strong winds, which local media described as “mini tornado” and heavy rains that produced half the usual monthly rainfall in December.

Weather warnings were in effect in the Netherlands, Germany, Lithuania and Hungary, where the Danube River reached its highest point in a decade, flooding parts of Budapest. Several German citizens in Thuringia and Lower Saxony who were evacuated due to the floods have still not been allowed to return home.

Regarding the decision to name Storm Gerrit – a practice that began in the UK less than a decade ago – Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge told Sky News: “It was felt that a named storm would be a good idea as it would alert the public to the risks involved, especially as today was likely to be a busy day on the roads, with people returning home after Christmas and such.”

Earlier this month, Eurostar services from the UK to the EU were also disrupted by a wildcat strike by Eurotunnel workers. Although the previously unannounced strike lasted only six hours, it forced the cancellation of 30 trains just four days before Christmas as French union officials demanded their year-end bonuses be tripled.