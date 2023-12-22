Husband splits room with wife due to fight, hotel security gets hit

A pair of tourists bicker while staying at a hotel. What a pity for the hotel security. He didn’t know anything, but instead he got punched.

Reporting from Today Online on Friday (22/12), Craig Clive Hilton went on holiday to Singapore with his wife and children. Coming from Australia, this tourist stayed at the Louis Kienne Serviced Residences.

Hilton quarreled with his wife on Wednesday (6/12) night. His wife came out of the room and asked the receptionist for help. He wants to separate rooms from the Hilton. His wife also told him to keep his room a secret, because he didn’t want to be disturbed.

At around 22.30 that evening, Hilton came out of the room to the receptionist. He then asked for what his wife had expected, namely information about the room where his wife was.

In accordance with the wife’s request, information about the room was kept confidential. Hilton was annoyed because his request was rejected, he then went out to drink alcohol.

At 03.30 in the morning, Hilton returned to the hotel. At that time, the reception staff had gone home, there was only a security guard on duty, Kesavan Rajendra (25).

Kasevan had just started his shift that night, he did not know any information regarding Hilton’s wife. Hilton, who was very drunk, tried to continue to dig up information about his partner’s room.

Because he didn’t get an answer, Hilton was annoyed. He pushed Kesavan to the floor and kneed him in the face. Kasevan got up, but Hilton was more agile and threw his fists at his face continuously.

Kasevan ran away from the lobby, while Hilton expressed his emotions by throwing things from the reception desk.

About 15 minutes later, the police arrived at Kaasevan’s summons. Hilton was later arrested for being under the influence of alcohol. Kesavan was taken to a nearby hospital due to bruises.

Hilton was sentenced to temporary imprisonment for 6 weeks under the Private Security Industry Law. In a follow-up trial, Hilton cried and admitted he was wrong.

“There is no reason for what I did, I drank alcohol like a coward,” he said.

Seeing the CCTV footage being played, Hilton felt very embarrassed. He said that wasn’t the real him, the alcohol made him that way.

After investigation, the quarrel between Hilton and his wife began when his passport was lost. He then quarreled with his wife and ruined the holiday.

Under the Private Security Industry Act, Hilton could face up to 5 years in prison or a fine of up to USD 10,000 (Rp. 154 million) or both.

