Hüseyin Çelik reacted to the ‘sermon debate’: Like North Korea…

WALL – Former AK Party minister Hüseyin Çelik also participated in the discussion that started in the Kulp district of Diyarbakır, after the allegation that District Governor Burak Akeller beat Imam MK: because of the ‘sermon’.

Making a post about the incident on his social media account, Çelik criticized the uniform sermon practice as “an invention of the coup period”.

Çelik’s post is as follows:

‘LIKE APRIL 23 CHILD’

“The allegation that the District Governor beat the imam in Diyarbakır’s Kulp district and the subsequent discussions are, of course, grave in themselves.

On the occasion of this incident, the issue of the sermon, which is central and uniform throughout Turkey, must be discussed. We all know that uniform sermons are the invention of coup periods. Secularism, religion to the state; It means that the state should not interfere with religion.

However, in the Islamic world, since the Umayyads, the state has taken religion under its command, and the rulers of the states have used religion ruthlessly to consolidate their worldly sultanate.

Unfortunately, this situation continued even after the principle of secularism was accepted during the Republic period. Of course, the religious needs of each province, district and neighborhood and the issue to be brought to the agenda through sermons are not always the same.

Provincial and district muftis and clergy certainly have the authority to determine priorities. However, the state mind, which is uniform, imposing and monopolizes the truth, does not trust the mufti and the imam.

I think the Presidency of Religious Affairs, and therefore the state, is making a huge mistake by treating imams as if they were children with April 23 poems handed to them every week.

CALL TO GOVERNMENT

‘What will happen if there is no uniform sermon or if the imams say the wrong things?’ Making calculations is the product of a state mind that sees its people, even the clergy, as a potential danger. Let’s not forget that the countries where all journalists, faculty members and teachers talk about the same things are North Korea and similar countries.

“A government that, with a very wrong decision, which I strongly opposed, removed the uniforms of students in schools on the grounds that they presented a militarist and uniformist appearance, should not continue the nonsense of a uniform sermon.”

What happened?

Diyarbakır’s Kulp district District Governor Burak Akeller said to imam M.K., whose style of sermon he did not like, at the mosque where he went for Friday prayers, “You did not read the part about our martyrs, are you a terrorist?” It was claimed that he hit him with a microphone.

Following the investigation initiated by the governorship regarding the incident, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Religious Affairs also stepped in.

The incident reached a different dimension when district governors of different districts reacted to Memur-Sen Chairman Ali Yalçın, who criticized District Governor Burak Akeller for allegedly beating the imam. (NEWS CENTER)