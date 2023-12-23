HWPL promotes peace through children

Guests enjoying the classical concert during the fundraiser at the Radisson Blu yesterday

Peace begins with children. The goal of Heavenly culture, world peace, restoration of light (HWPL), an international organization, is to establish a culture of peace for all future generations. Children have an important role to play in this regard and therefore this international organization has been encouraged to participate in teaching and preparing children to become bringers of peace. Thanks to books, they will accomplish this great effort. In this sense, the HWPL organized a fundraiser through a classical concert as part of the Symphony of Peace event yesterday at the Radisson Blu. According to representatives of the organization, the money thus obtained will be used to build libraries in several primary schools in the capital.

There are still many efforts pending for this organization to promote peace in Madagascar. “Children are the basic elements to establish this peace. These children are educated, from a very young age, through the love of books to develop their minds and increase their knowledge in order to become models of peace in society,” said the director of the international law department at HWPL , Razafy Andrianisainana, yesterday. The goal of this organization is to build ten libraries by 2024. Currently, it works for the primary schools of Soanierana 1, Behoririka, Anosisoa, Andavamamba and Ampasandratsarahoby. “These children are also beginning to be introduced to emotional intelligence which will allow them to avoid violence in order to be able to live in peace,” continues this manager.

Miora Raharisolo