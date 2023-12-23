HWPL promotes peace through children

Guests enjoying the classical concert during the fundraiser at the Radisson Blu yesterday

Peace begins with children. The goal of Heavenly culture, world peace, restoration of light (HWPL), an international organization, is to establish a culture of peace for all future generations. Children have an important role to play in this regard and therefore this international organization has been encouraged to participate in teaching and preparing children to become bringers of peace. Thanks to books, they will accomplish this great effort. In this sense, the HWPL organized a fundraiser through a classical concert as part of the Symphony of Peace event yesterday at the Radisson Blu. According to representatives of the organization, the money thus obtained will be used to build libraries in several primary schools in the capital.

There are still many efforts pending for this organization to promote peace in Madagascar. “Children are the basic elements to establish this peace. These children are educated, from a very young age, through the love of books to develop their minds and increase their knowledge in order to become models of peace in society,” said the director of the international law department at HWPL , Razafy Andrianisainana, yesterday. The goal of this organization is to build ten libraries by 2024. Currently, it works for the primary schools of Soanierana 1, Behoririka, Anosisoa, Andavamamba and Ampasandratsarahoby. “These children are also beginning to be introduced to emotional intelligence which will allow them to avoid violence in order to be able to live in peace,” continues this manager.

Also Read:  Türkiye: Doumbouya was not entitled to the red carpet

Miora Raharisolo

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Optical cables in permafrost testing
Optical cables in permafrost testing
Posted on
HWPL promotes peace through children
HWPL promotes peace through children
Posted on
Romania enters 2024 without a single meter of the Unirii Motorway in operation
Romania enters 2024 without a single meter of the Unirii Motorway in operation
Posted on
Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo was relegated with Santos, but the three-time Libertadores champion signed him for 2024 | Brazilian
Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldo was relegated with Santos, but the three-time Libertadores champion signed him for 2024 | Brazilian
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News