Hybrids and electrics account for more than half of new car sales in 2023

Electric cars reached a share of 18.2% of cars sold in Portugal in 2023, according to the latest report from the Portuguese Automobile Association revealed this Tuesday.

The previous year was decisive for the growth in sales of electric and hybrid cars, with this segment representing 51.9% of registered cars, according to the report from the Automobile Association of Portugal (ACAP) this Tuesday. ACAP details that trams in Portugal reached a share of 18.2% of cars sold in Portugal in 2023.

The automotive market in Portugal recorded growth of 11.3% in December, with electric cars giving a significant boost to this performance.

According to the latest ACAP report, the sale of electric vehicles corresponded to 23.8% of sales of new passenger vehicles in December.

In global terms, the market recorded growth of 26.1% throughout 2023 compared to the previous year. Compared to 2019, there was a drop of 12.3%.

ACAP details that, in December 2023, 20,833 motor vehicles were registered, that is, 11.3% more than in the same month of 2022 and 8.5 percent less when compared to December 2019.

Thus, in 2023, 236,053 new vehicles were put into circulation, which represented an increase of 26.1% compared to 2022, but a decrease of 12.3% compared to 2019.