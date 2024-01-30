HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANT – Effective start of the Volobe project

One of the access paths to the Volobe site.

The State confirms its commitment to the realization of the Volobe hydroelectric power station project. Full energy autonomy for Toamasina and part of the RIA is expected by 2028.

Finally, one of the greatest sustainable energy solutions is on track. After years of discord over the clauses of the contract between the State and the private consortium CGHV (Compagnie général d’hydroelectricity de Volobe) whose mission is to develop, build and operate the Volobe hydroelectric project in Toamasina II, the last Council of Ministers officially launches the effective start of the project. The signing of the 25-year concession contract was finalized in May 2023. Since then, few official actions on either side, but the approval of the Council of Ministers on January 24 authorizes the consortium to react.

“We are already on the ground, starting by improving access to the site of the future Volobe installation. This, with the involvement of communities. Socio-environmental activities for the dam construction phase and installation of the on-site office are underway. We are also in the final preparation of the specific environmental management plan and other socio-environmental strategic plans,” explains Enick Razafindrakoto, CGHV Communications Manager.

Kilowatt hour

The total necessary cost of the estimated project is 450 million dollars, but in 2020, the state party negotiated the so-called “superfluous costs” spread out in the Capex or total investment expenses and the revision could save up to 150 millions of dollars. The next step concerns the financial closure of the project. This is the part that concerns the entire financing of the project with investment bank lenders. The concession contracts signed in 2023 constitute a form of guarantee for these banks. 25% of the total investment comes from shareholders including the Malagasy State and 75% comes from investment banks, in the form of a loan spread over 20 years for a concession period of 25 years. The price of the kilowatt hour has been negotiated and renegotiated on numerous occasions and according to the latest official details, this oscillates between 0.6 dollars and 0.8 dollars. In any case, it has always been argued that hydroelectric energy is the least expensive in terms of energy.

The future Volobe upstream hydroelectric dam will be installed in the rural commune of Ambodilazana, Toamasina II. The call for expressions of interest for the project was launched in 2015 and the commissioning of the plant is planned for 2027. The socio-environmental, technical and financial aspects have somewhat delayed the schedule, impacting the financing contract . This delay, as a result, will apparently only ensure the supply of the first kilowatt hour in 2028. A dam 25 m high and 350 m wide, creating a reservoir of 15 million cubic meters, will be installed. The plant is said to be able to ensure 750 Gwh of electricity production per year and two million people in Toamasina and part of the RIA could benefit from it.

MiotiSoa Mare