HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANT – Effective start of the Volobe project

One of the access paths to the Volobe site.

The State confirms its commitment to the realization of the Volobe hydroelectric power station project. Full energy autonomy for Toamasina and part of the RIA is expected by 2028.

Finally, one of the greatest sustainable energy solutions is on track. After years of discord over the clauses of the contract between the State and the private consortium CGHV (Compagnie général d’hydroelectricity de Volobe) whose mission is to develop, build and operate the Volobe hydroelectric project in Toamasina II, the last Council of Ministers officially launches the effective start of the project. The signing of the 25-year concession contract was finalized in May 2023. Since then, few official actions on either side, but the approval of the Council of Ministers on January 24 authorizes the consortium to react.

“We are already on the ground, starting by improving access to the site of the future Volobe installation. This, with the involvement of communities. Socio-environmental activities for the dam construction phase and installation of the on-site office are underway. We are also in the final preparation of the specific environmental management plan and other socio-environmental strategic plans,” explains Enick Razafindrakoto, CGHV Communications Manager.

Kilowatt hour

The total necessary cost of the estimated project is 450 million dollars, but in 2020, the state party negotiated the so-called “superfluous costs” spread out in the Capex or total investment expenses and the revision could save up to 150 millions of dollars. The next step concerns the financial closure of the project. This is the part that concerns the entire financing of the project with investment bank lenders. The concession contracts signed in 2023 constitute a form of guarantee for these banks. 25% of the total investment comes from shareholders including the Malagasy State and 75% comes from investment banks, in the form of a loan spread over 20 years for a concession period of 25 years. The price of the kilowatt hour has been negotiated and renegotiated on numerous occasions and according to the latest official details, this oscillates between 0.6 dollars and 0.8 dollars. In any case, it has always been argued that hydroelectric energy is the least expensive in terms of energy.

Also Read:  Lisbon surpasses New York and Paris among the world capitals of luxury real estate

The future Volobe upstream hydroelectric dam will be installed in the rural commune of Ambodilazana, Toamasina II. The call for expressions of interest for the project was launched in 2015 and the commissioning of the plant is planned for 2027. The socio-environmental, technical and financial aspects have somewhat delayed the schedule, impacting the financing contract . This delay, as a result, will apparently only ensure the supply of the first kilowatt hour in 2028. A dam 25 m high and 350 m wide, creating a reservoir of 15 million cubic meters, will be installed. The plant is said to be able to ensure 750 Gwh of electricity production per year and two million people in Toamasina and part of the RIA could benefit from it.

MiotiSoa Mare

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Is Liga MX on open TV? – Fox Sports
Is Liga MX on open TV? – Fox Sports
Posted on
What does NRC | think? The influence of vaccination against Covid is complex. That is why more and better research is needed
What does NRC | think? The influence of vaccination against Covid is complex. That is why more and better research is needed
Posted on
The Ukrainian armed forces announced that one of the most modern fighter bombers of the Russians was shot down
The Ukrainian armed forces announced that one of the most modern fighter bombers of the Russians was shot down
Posted on
BYD is coming to Europe, but regulations, high labor costs and customer loyalty could trip up the Chinese company
BYD is coming to Europe, but regulations, high labor costs and customer loyalty could trip up the Chinese company
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News