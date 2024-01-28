Hydrogen is the future of transport, a number of lobbies are against its development

#Hydrogen #future #transport #number #lobbies #development

Photo: Bloomberg TV Bulgaria

Hydrogen is not a one-size-fits-all energy solution for transport, but for Europe, which produces a lot of energy from renewables, it could be. The energy produced by RES can be converted to hydrogen, so it will not be completely wasted as before. Hydrogen affects the most serious economic interests, and the problem is that a number of lobbies are against its development, commented Konstantin Tomov, editor-in-chief of Automedia and author of “Wheels” in the show “Futurism” with host Anton Gruev.

No one can yet predict which technologies will define the future of transport. Several different technologies are being worked on and it is not known which of them will take off, which is a problem for investors, as they do not know whether their investments will be profitable and whether they will not be lost, Tomov said.

At the moment, the fight is between different types of batteries, synthetic fuels and the imposition of hydrogen. The future is most likely electric, but the question is which technology will be needed, he added. Believing that lithium-ion batteries would be exactly this technology turned out to be a delusion for managers as well. Lithium-ion batteries have proven ineffective for cargo, air and sea transport.

Their incompatibility with those with sectors comes from many factors such as: the weight of the batteries themselves, their easy ignition and the insufficiently effective energy density, which is limited and cannot cover the needs of different sectors and users.

“This finally suggested to the politicians that it is not a good idea to forcefully and at the political level – one solution, but rather it is a good option to work in parallel in several directions, so that each sector chooses that, whatever works best for him.”

Another big topic is autonomous driving, which could fundamentally transform the transport sector. Many companies are making developments and improvements in this direction, but we are only at level 3, which implies that the driver does not keep his hands on the wheel, but is ready to intervene in certain situations. Full computer control requires an enormous amount of computing power and sensors.

“There’s still an issue with computing power. The main issue is that a fully autonomous car needs to not only be as safe as the human behind the wheel, it needs to be safer for us to accept as a society.”

In the battery sector, developments are made in dozens of directions, combining different elements to find the best result. One option is with a solid electrolyte, which is not flammable, would make the batteries more compact and with a higher energy density.

Increased developments are also seen with hydrogen, which is not a one-size-fits-all solution, but could prove to be a good option for Europe, which can produce a lot of energy from RES.

“Some countries like Germany, in recent years have made a real boom in the field of RES, but the problem with them is that they produce the energy at the moment and when nobody needs it. Hydrogen is a good solution, because although in the process of transforming energy into hydrogen, a lot of it is lost – over 50% is lost. This still makes sense when otherwise the loss is 100%, when the energy goes to waste. Hydrogen makes sense because the ways of storing it are already quite advanced, because it can to be transported on Europe’s gas transmission network.’

Progress in this direction would be a good thing, but hydrogen affects extremely serious economic interests, and a number of lobbies are against its development, the guest said. He added that in China, which is a leader in the production of batteries for electric cars, there is a shift towards the hydrogen industry.

