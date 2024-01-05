Hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19 responsible for “at least 17,000 deaths”, according to a new scientific study

#Hydroxychloroquine #Covid19 #responsible #deaths #scientific #study

A new study published in the scientific journal “Biomedecine & Pharmacotherapy” estimates the number of deaths linked to hydrydroxychloroquine at 16,990, during the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic in 2020, in six countries including France.

A “low estimate“because it does not take into account deaths at home or in nursing homes.”She doesn’t take into account [non plus] from Brazil or India, which followed this recommendation from the IHU [de Marseille ndlr]saying they had a miracle cure“, explains Mathieu Molimard, head of the pharmacology department at Bordeaux University Hospital, to our colleagues at France Info.

During the first wave of Covid-19, hydrydroxychloroquine was a treatment option promoted by the former director of the Marseille IHU Didier Raoult and prescribed off-label (Marketing Authorization). The molecule is initially used for the treatment of malaria. In the absence of convincing results, or even in the face of the risk of death linked to this molecule, prescriptions had decreased.

In 2021, a study conducted by Californian researchers and published in the journal Nature had already noted an 11% increase in deaths associated with the use of hydroxychloroquine.

Based on these figures, a team of researchers from the Hospices Civils de Lyon has just estimated the number of deaths linked to this molecule, in six countries (United States, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain and Turkey) on a period of five months, although the prescriptions were global and renewed with each wave. “ Hydroxychloroquine toxicity in Covid-19 patients is partly due to cardiac side effects, including conduction disturbances (ventricular tachycardia or fibrillation and QT prolongation) », Specifies the study. “ Taking hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 may increase the risk of heart arrhythmia, blood and lymphatic disorders, kidney damage, and liver problems and failure », Adds the World Health Organization.

« These findings illustrate the danger of drug reuse with low-level evidence for managing future pandemics », concludes the study.

“Our desire was to provide feedback to enlighten us in the event of a new pandemic.” responds Jean-Christophe Lega, one of the authors of this study, to our colleagues from France 3 Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. “What was proposed urgently were molecules of which neither the effectiveness nor the potential toxicity were known.” laments the scientist. “We wanted to show that when we do this on a large scale, across several countries, the result is thousands of deaths.“.

More than twenty molecules were “tried” by doctors around the world during the first wave of Covid-19: hydroxychloroquine, but also corticosteroids, and even immunosuppressants.