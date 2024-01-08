Hygiene in the gym: This is where most germs lurk

#Hygiene #gym #germs #lurk

Sweating is part of the gym. With towels placed on the training equipment and disinfectant with which they are cleaned, attempts are made to keep the bacterial load in the gym as low as possible. But how well does it work? In this article you will find out what it really is like Hygiene in the gym is ordered and which item is the biggest germ killer.

This is what hygiene in the gym really looks like

Thorough Wash your hands should actually be compulsory for everyone. However, many people don’t stick to it. Some people wash their hands, but not long enough. Or they don’t use soap. This means that germs that stick to the palm of your hand after using the toilet, for example, end up on door handles and training equipment.

But germs can’t just be found on surfaces. Also about Breath and sweat Pathogens can spread and be passed on to other exercisers.

“We can do one Variety of common germs on gym surfaces, including everything from flu, strep and staph to COVID and RSV,” explains Patty Olinger, director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council to the magazine Well+Good. In addition, fungal spores, such as athlete’s foot, can be found on the floor of changing rooms and showers. Plantar warts are also passed on this way.

This is where the greatest germ load lurks in the gym

Actually are Training mats The gym is the place where the most germs and bacteria can be found.

That may come as a surprise. The mats are actually consistently covered with a towel before you lie down on them. And ideally disinfected after training.

The problem: Porous materials, such as the surface of yoga mats, rubber floors and medicine balls, are particularly difficult to clean. This is where most bacteria lurk. The risk of transmission is particularly high if you lie down on an exercise mat that has not been cleaned, touch it with your hands and then touch your face.

Sweaty sports mats are also a wonderful breeding ground for fungi, as they thrive in damp environments. But viruses and bacteria can also lurk on other training equipment such as treadmills, cross trainers and weight bars not properly cleaned and disinfected.

Hygiene in the gym: How to avoid infection

Before use, every training device should be cleaned thoroughly. Some gyms have disinfectant wipes on display, others rely on paper towels and disinfectants. This means that it has to Surface must be completely wiped clean. It is not enough to just clean the areas where the device has been touched. Because even the finest particles from sweat and breath can barely settle on the surface.

“Before you sit down to do sit-ups on a mat, grab a spray and wipe or use a disinfectant wipe, making sure your Wash hands thoroughly after training“, recommends Patty Olinger. Or you can simply bring your own mat.

Besides, you should Always wear indoor sports shoes or flip flopsto avoid infection. By sticking plasters on even smaller wounds, you protect yourself and others.

The one with the shopping cart 🛒 Links marked are affiliate links. The products are researched to the best of our authors’ knowledge and some are also recommended based on personal experience. If you click on an affiliate link and buy something through it, wmn will receive a small commission from the online shop in question. For you as a user, the price does not change and there are no additional costs. The income helps to offer you high-quality, entertaining journalism free of charge.