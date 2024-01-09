Hygienists warn of a dangerous kitchen aid

#Hygienists #warn #dangerous #kitchen #aid

The Public Health Office (ÚVZ) of the Slovak Republic draws attention to a non-compliant product, melamine ladle. They measured a high content of formaldehyde in the Chinese product. TASR was informed about this by the communication department of ÚVZ SR.

„The tested samples contained formaldehyde in the range of 174 to 216 milligrams per kilogram, which means they did not meet the requirements in the formaldehyde content parameter, the specific migration limit of which is 15 milligrams per kilogram.” hygienists said.

Photo: uvzsr.sk

According to the tests carried out by the National Reference Laboratory for materials coming into contact with food, the tested product does not meet the requirements of the regulation on plastic materials and objects intended to come into contact with food.

The product was taken in a retail network. “Public health authorities in the Slovak Republic are taking measures to withdraw this product from the market in the Slovak Republic, which will also be reported to the RASFF rapid warning system for food and feed. added. Consumers are advised not to buy unsatisfactory products, or not to use already purchased products and to return them to the point of sale.

In increased amounts, formaldehyde is extremely dangerous

Formaldehyde is a colorless gas that is mainly used in the form of an aqueous solution in the production of medical aids and preservatives. It acts as an anti-foaming agent in food. It is also used in the production of cheeses, jellies, jams and bakery products.

Formaldehyde in increased amounts causes uncontrollable cell proliferation in the body, bleeding and even fatal consequences.