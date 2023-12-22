Hyperloop One at the end of the line, the 1000km/h super train stopped forever

Hyperloop One it closes, and with it the hope of traveling very long distances in a few minutes in a pod running under vacuum inside a tube goes out. Founded in 2014, it showed its potential to the public for the first time two years later in a test carried out in the Nevada desert. In 2017, Richard Branson joined the company and renamed the project to Virgin Hyperloop One. Last year the old name returned, when the company expressed its intention to dedicate itself exclusively to freight transport.

Hyperloop One being decommissioned: layoffs are underway, assets for sale (including the test track) and offices being closed. The last employees will leave the company by December 31st. What remains of the intellectual property will be transferred to DP World, a multinational company based in Dubai which holds the majority shares of the company.

Bloomberg reports that last April Hyperloop Technologies (this is the formal name) yes merged with a shell company after bringing the value of the shares to zero. This operation would have been conducted personally by DP World.

OTHER ALTERNATIVE PROJECTS REMAIN STANDING

This concludes one of the most ambitious projects of recent decades in the transport sector. Perhaps too ambitious, despite the tests having confirmed notable improvements especially in terms of speed and travel time. However, threats and scandals have left an indelible mark on the company, and the only possible solution was to exit the scene.

Many remain on the market alternativefirst of all Hyperloop TT based in Toulouse. Here the project continues, but there is a risk that, as happened with Hyperloop One, the development work will not be repaid with concrete commissions. For the super train, it was precisely this lack that definitively scuttled the project.

