Hyperloop One fails, thus ending the dream of a superfast train

#Hyperloop #fails #dream #superfast #train

The Hyperloop project promised to forever change the way we move around the world: ultra-high-speed trains, capable of traveling at over 1,200 km/h. Incredible, perhaps too much to bet on with a company.

Enter the new Fanpage.it WhatsApp channel

“The future, it seems, is almost the same as the present.” Thus ends the editorial signed by Andrew J. Hawkins on the death of Hyperloop One, the company that was supposed to build and manage a new transport system based on very high-speed trains. Inside Hawkins’ sentence there is a painful consideration. The transport market is not that of smartphones. The turning point is not around the corner and it will still take a long time before we don’t use a car, a rail train or an airplane.

What did the Hyperloop project involve?

Hyperloop One is a company founded in 2014. In nine years, according to The Verge, he raised approximately 450 million dollars in investments. Among the largest investors too Richard Bransonfounder of Virgin Group and protagonist of another sensational closure, albeit in the aerospace field. The objective declared and taken up in dozens of scenarios written in recent years was a wonderful dream: create a transport system capable of transporting goods and people inside capsules in airless tunnels.

No traffic in big cities. Reduced pollution, non-existent travel times. Los Angeles – San Francisco in 30 minutes. A system capable of traveling beyond 1,200 km/h. A project that has fascinated investors and journalists over the years. Even Elon Musk was involved. The richest man in the world had not only participated in the conception of the project but one of his companies, The Boring Companyhad to deal with the construction of the Hyperloop tunnels.

Incredible videos of the Las Vegas ball appeared on TikTok

What happened to Hyperloop One

Hyperloop One it was the largest company among all those that were dealing with this technology. In recent years it always has liquidity problems, despite the many grafts. The Hyperloop dream was fascinating but maybe it came too soon. As the press agency recalls Agithe only recorded test with human passengers dates back to 2020. Full speed: 160 km/h. More than seven times less than the original plans.