Hyperloop was going to revolutionize the way we travel but dies without realizing the dream – Business

When this year ends, The dream that gave life to Hyperloop One also ends, the company that since 2013 has been trying to move from paper to reality, a new transport concept, created by Elon Musk. A story ends 10 years after it began and 450 million dollars later to raise the first cent. The number shows that it was not the lack of investment that destroyed the dream, but the technical difficulty in converting into reality an idea that on paper had everything to work.

Over the years, various investors have given millions to create a transportation system that Hyperloop described as “a new standard for 21st century travel”, capable of connecting distant cities in minutes.

O The Hyperloop concept involved a system of tubes that allow high-speed travel, with a low level of energy consumption. Inside the tubes would circulate capsules that could travel at more than 1200 kilometers per hourthanks to the magnetic propulsion technology used, or Maglev (an abbreviation for “magnetic levitation”).

A pandemic delayed the company’s plans. The scandals involving two co-founders will not have helped either – one left the company in 2017, following a process in which he was accused of sabotage, another was removed from his position for sexual assault. Ten years later The time has come when investors’ taps have closedwith no possibility of opening again.

Bloomberg reveals that the company will close at the end of the year. It is selling assets, closing offices and laying off employees, to close its accounts in 2023. All intellectual property developed in the meantime passes into the hands of the main shareholder, DP Word, a logistics company in Dubai.

Over these years, the Hyperloop only carried out one human test, on the circuit he built in the Nevada desert. The trip brought together a co-founder and an employee of the company and took place at a speed much lower than that which the technology allegedly would allow: 173 km/h was reached. This happened in 2020, when initial predictions from the company’s engineers anticipated that by that year, Hyperloops would already exist in different parts of the world.

This year, millionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin was still the company’s leading shareholder, however, the mood seemed to remain the same. The company made a video explaining everything the technology had to offer the world and how it was going to do it.

The future of Hyperloop explained by Virgin

Virgin stated, in fact, that After carrying out several successful tests of the system, the focus was on developing a commercial service whose engines would be 10 times more efficient than current Maglev trains. Unlike trains, the Hyperloop capsules would not be interconnected. Thus, different capsules from the same system could have different destinations, it was highlighted. Along the way, the project even changed its strategy and left aside the intention of transporting passengers, to want to transport cargo. It was not enough to keep the light at the end of the tunnel.