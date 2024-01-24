Hypermarket Tesco is withdrawing a popular healthy snack from the market: It was already disgusting to look at

#Hypermarket #Tesco #withdrawing #popular #healthy #snack #market #disgusting

BRATISLAVA – There is another unsatisfactory food on the market. It is a popular snack that is added to desserts and cakes, but is often eaten on its own – walnuts. The Regional Veterinary and Food Administration (RVPS) in Púchov took a sample from the operator of the TESCO Hypermarket in Púchov based on a customer complaint. It was specifically about walnuts in the shell. After an investigation, she ordered the operator to stop selling the food.

As the State Veterinary and Food Administration (ŠVPS) of the Slovak Republic informs, the non-compliant nuts relate to the batch labels E13230527D and E13230531C with a shelf life of October 26, 2024 and October 29, 2024, respectively. The walnuts originate from the USA and were further processed at the ENCINGER SK facility Ltd. in Bratislava.

“The sample based on the sensory evaluation does not comply with the requirements of Regulation (EC) No. 178/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 28 January 2002 establishing the general principles and requirements of food law, establishing the European Food Safety Authority and establishing procedures in matters of food safety, Article 14 paragraph 2b) unfit for human consumption,” informs ŠVPS SR.

View gallery (2)

Illustration photo (Source: Getty Images)

Upon examination, they found that the surface of the shell is brown with black spots, after shelling, almost all kernels were repulsive, dried, shriveled, dark brown, damaged by pests, with the appearance of cocoons, but without the presence of live pests. Their smell was musty, pronounced after oxidation.

The operator was ordered to take measures. It is forbidden to place this non-compliant product on the market, obliged to ensure its withdrawal from sale and to inform customers about it on a notice board in a visible place. “The non-compliant product is probably no longer on the market,” concludes ŠVPS SR.