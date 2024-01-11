Hyundai IONIQ 5 N enters Poland. This is the cheapest 650 HP on the market

#Hyundai #IONIQ #enters #Poland #cheapest #market

Sports enthusiasts have been waiting for this car for a long time, but there are many indications that their patience has paid off. The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 N has a power of 650 HP, accelerates to the first “hundred” in less than 3.5 seconds, and can also drift on command. Apart from engineers, accountants also showed off, as it is the cheapest such proposition on the market. I know how much will it cost in Poland and when the first cars will appear on the roads.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N is the first electric car prepared by specialists from the “N” sports division. Engineers made sure that the car aroused emotions, was eye-catching, had enough power and gave a lot of driving fun. What do we know about the first zero-emission sports car?

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N

The mission was completed successfully, because the car – especially with its matte blue paint – looks amazing. The bodywork is complemented by red inserts, extensions, spoilers and, of course, 21-inch rims (275/35) typical of the “N” line models. Compared to the “series”, the sports version of the IONIQ 5 is 20 mm lower and 50 mm wider. , thanks to which – despite its considerable weight – it should behave stable during sports driving. Additionally, the car has as standard powerful brake discs with a diameter of 400 mm at the front and 360 mm at the rear.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N debuts on the Polish market /Jan Guss-Gasiński /INTERIA.PL

In the cabin, the pure “N” version stands out, of course, with blue threads, bucket seats and a sports steering wheel with a square cushion, which is equipped with four magic buttons. At the top there are two rhombuses (blue and red) – the one on the left changes the driving modes, and those on the right quickly activate the “N Grin Boost” function, which unleashes the full potential of both engines. In turn, two round buttons with the letter “N”, similarly to the M1 and M2 buttons in BMW, are used to activate sporty, configurable driving modes – N1 and N2.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N has a remodeled center console, sports steering wheel and bucket seats /Jan Guss-Gasiński

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N is powered by two electric motors. The front one generates 238 HP and the rear one 412 HP, which gives a total of 650 HP. As a result, the Korean athlete accelerates to the first “hundred” in 3.4 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 260 km/h (electronically limited).

However, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N not only handles straight lines, but also corners quickly. As if that wasn’t enough, when needed, it can also transfer more torque to the rear wheels and drift. In turn, the “N Active Sound+” function allows you to feel at the controls of the electric variant, like in a real rally car, because the artificial hum of the engine comes from the speakers inside and outside.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N can charge with a power of 350 kW /Jan Guss-Gasiński

The car is powered by a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 84 kWh, which is based on 800-volt architecture. Thanks to this, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N can charge with a maximum power of 350 kW, which means that the battery is charged from 10 to 80 percent. with this power it will take less than 20 minutes. Reception? Surprisingly, the manufacturer did not boast about this information.

Cars can now be ordered in showrooms. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N costs in Poland from PLN 369,900, which makes the Korean athlete the cheapest car with a power of over 600 HP on the market. Cars with similar power and performance include, for example, BMW i5 M60 xDrive (from PLN 500,000) or Audi RS e-tron GT (from PLN 632,700). If there are no delays, the first units will arrive from Korea to Polish showrooms before the 2024 holidays.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N /Jan Guss-Gasiński /INTERIA.PL