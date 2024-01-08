Hyundai IONIQ 6 – the best electric car in the world?

#Hyundai #IONIQ #electric #car #world

The electric sedan has an autonomous range of up to 614 km, charges in 18 minutes and can power other cars on electricity (test drive)

Last year, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 won the most prestigious award in the automotive world – “World Car of the Year 2023”. In parallel, the model was recognized as the best electric car in the world, and on top of that, it also received the distinction of “World Car Design of the Year” for 2023.

Since its debut, the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 has won several more prestigious awards, including the “Golden Steering Wheel” by the German publication Auto Bild, the “Best Company Car” for 2023 by the British car magazine Autocar and the “Sedan of the Year” for 2023 .at the American men’s magazine GQ car awards.

All these accolades are indisputable proof that the Hyundai IONIQ 6 is the best car in the world, at least for now, until this year’s winner is announced. In addition to the prestigious awards and titles that the electric car received, the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 also enjoys many positive reviews from customers in Europe and America. The electric sedan has an autonomous range of up to 614 km, supports charging power of up to 800 volts and can power electrical appliances.

However, will the new model appeal to consumers in our country, where most people still do not have the courage and the ability to buy a new electric car? It is clear that with its price starting from almost BGN 105,000, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 will not become a mass car, but for users who have already planned the transition to electric mobility, this model will undoubtedly be among the favorites.

The appearance of the Hyundai IONIQ 6 is very unusual. The new electric sedan attracts with a bold coupe-style design that was foreshadowed by the Prophecy concept first shown in March 2020. The exterior design of the IONIQ 6 has caught the attention of many people, with most of them being surprised that it is a Hyundai and make an association with Porsche.

Although the car is built on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the only thing connected in design is the pixel lighting technology. The front part is still not so rebellious, although the large and expressive headlights and the adaptive LED matrix lights stand out well.

However, the rear shocks with the original two-story spoiler and the built-in thin LED stop light across the entire width of the car. Design is all about efficiency and streamlining. The four-door model has a very smooth silhouette for maximum optimization of aerodynamics and a low drag coefficient Cx of only 0.21.

To achieve this impressive streamline, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 has a strongly sloping windshield, a rounded roof, a smooth line of the rear window and trunk. There are also active shutters in the front bumper that open at certain times when the batteries need to be cooled and close when not. Special rims, hidden door handles and a completely flat bottom of the car also contribute to optimal aerodynamics. The body is available in 11 different colors, the wheels are standard 18-inch, and 20-inch are available as an option.

At 4.86 meters in length, 1.88 meters in width, 1.50 meters in height and a wheelbase of 2.95 meters, the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 is quite a long and low car with a small front overhang that provides a spacious interior with plenty of space for passengers as well in the front as well as for those in the back seats.

There is enough space in the cabin for the driver and the passenger next to him, and they should not be taller than 1.90 meters. It is very comfortable in the back seats, as there is ample room for the passengers’ knees next to the front seat back. The passenger in the driver’s seat diagonally can even move the passenger seat forward for even more comfort.

Despite the sloping roof, headroom in the interior is remarkably generous, with even a 1.90m tall person still having headroom to the ceiling. Like almost all electric cars, the floor is a bit high and leaves passengers with slightly elevated knees, with the second row floor completely flat.

The interior of the Hyundai IONIQ 6 is very bright and appears white, both in terms of lighting and colors. The test car has light, almost white upholstery in combination with light gray plastic. Interestingly, the door handles are integrated into the door skins. In the salon, first-class materials and upholstery are used, which create the feeling of luxury. There are electrically heated and ventilated seats plus a heated steering wheel.

In front of the driver is a customized instrument panel with a 12.3-inch screen, and right next to it is the 12.3-inch touchscreen display of the multimedia system. It works with fast touch responses and very smooth movement in menus. Ambient lighting is customizable with 64 unique colors and the ability to combine between six two-tone themes.

A very good driving position is provided behind the wheel, with solutions to improve front seat space included. The buttons for power windows have been moved from the doors and placed in the center console. There is a huge amount of storage space under this console and a large sliding glove compartment is provided on the dashboard.

The body shape of the Hyundai IONIQ 6 is a classic sedan. The main luggage compartment has a volume of 401 liters, which is not so much, and it also has a small opening. There is another luggage compartment located almost under the hood with a volume of 12 or 45 liters. It is completely plastic, and it is convenient to keep the charger for a simple socket, as well as a cable for connecting to a station with a type 2 connector.

The electric Hyundai IONIQ 6 is available with three different drive versions and two batteries. The smaller battery has a usable capacity of 53 kWh and is combined with an electric motor on the rear axle with a power of 150 hp, achieving an autonomous range of 429 km. The large battery with a capacity of 77.4 kWh can be combined with the rear-wheel drive model from an electric motor with a power of 229 hp, in which the autonomous range is the largest and can reach 614 km.

In the version with two axles driven by two electric motors with a system power of 325 hp. with the battery with a capacity of 77.4 kWh, the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 can travel up to 583 km. During the test, mostly on interurban roads and without the use of heating and air conditioning, subject to speed limits, the electricity consumption according to the on-board computer was 13.5 kWh/100 km, which suggests an autonomous range of 573 km.

It is possible to recover some of the energy using the adjustable intensity recovery system. In this mode, you may not use the brakes at all, as the car obediently and noticeably slows down when you let off the gas. The battery has an advanced architecture that allows it to work with a network of 800 volts. Thanks to this, the IONIQ 6 has a colossal DC charging speed. It is able to receive a charge of up to 350 kW.

Charging from 10 to 80% takes just 18 minutes. But even at 50-kilowatt stations, the battery is charged quite quickly, and in one hour you can fill the charge from 20 to 80%. If you charge the car from the home network, it is better to use a three-phase charger with a power of 11 kW, which can fully charge the battery overnight.

The new model also offers a two-way charging system known as V2L. This means that from the car itself you can power any electrical device, such as a coffee machine, a scooter, and even charge another electric car, which means you can even rescue a colleague with an electric car whose battery is completely drained. You can also use the standard charger to connect another electric vehicle to the Hyundai IONIQ 6 outlet.

The most powerful version of the Hyundai IONIQ 6 with two electric motors is also the only one with four-wheel drive. The car is easy to drive, especially when it comes to driving in traffic and on the highway. Electronic driver assistance systems take over many of the safety functions, maintaining a distance from the car in front and controlling the car’s position so that it does not leave the lane.

The most impressive feeling of driving the IONIQ 6 is the unconditional dynamics. The car accelerates nimbly even if you drive at a speed of 100 km/h. You can feel the power of 325 hp. and the massive 605Nm of torque that is always available. The push is also felt during the initial acceleration. Thanks to the low center of gravity, the weight of more than 2 tons does not jeopardize the dynamics.

After all, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 reaches the first 100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds, but even more impressive is the acceleration from 80 to 120 km/h, which takes just 3.3 seconds. In other words, starting from a standing position feels like a catapult, and overtaking happens at the speed of thought. Furthermore, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 handles very directly and can be driven through the corners at a sporty pace as it is stunningly stable.

Direct steering along with four-wheel drive and a low center of gravity work wonders. If you don’t lack courage and experience, you can drive the large sedan like a sports coupe, and the car does not lean at all when cornering. At the same time, the suspension is not stiff and absorbs most potholes and bumps excellently, especially with the standard 18-inch wheels, which contribute to a smoother ride and lower power consumption. A slightly noticeable aerodynamic noise creeps into the cabin only at high speed.

The price of the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 starts from BGN 104,900 in the base Exclusive level, and the version with two electric motors costs a minimum of BGN 119,900. In the higher Premium level, the price of the model with 325 hp. it even reaches BGN 132,900, and with added options such as an opening glass sunroof, 20-inch aluminum wheels and digital side mirrors, it exceeds BGN 138,000.

It looks like a lot, but considering the rich equipment, high mileage and sporty dynamics, the price is tempting, especially in view of more expensive competitors such as the BMW i4, Mercedes-Benz EQE or Tesla Model 3.

Specifications

Hyundai IONIQ 6 HTRAC 4×4

Dimensions

Length: 4855 mm

Width: 1880 mm

Height: 1495 mm

Wheelbase: 2950mm

Own weight: 2020 kg

Net battery capacity: 77.4 kWh

Drive

Type: two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors

Maximum power: 325 hp

Maximum torque: 605 Nm

Gearbox: 1-speed automatic

Wheel drive: on both axles

Dynamics

Maximum speed: 185 km/h

Acceleration from 0-100 km/h: 5.1 seconds

Average consumption of electrical energy: 15.1 kWh/100 km

Combined autonomous range (WLTP): 583 km

Price of the model with VAT: from BGN 119,900 (Exclusive)