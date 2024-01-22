#Hyundai #KONA #takes #city #economical #hybrid #test #drive

19:05 | 21.01.24 | 2845 | Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai KONA takes over the city as an economical hybrid (test drive)

The Korean crossover stands out with a futuristic design, pleases with a modern interior and attracts with low fuel consumption

The first generation of the Hyundai KONA became a bestseller for the South Korean company and strengthened its position as a manufacturer that offers the same model with a variety of powertrains. The compact crossover was offered with several gasoline engine options, as a hybrid and as an all-electric version. Last year, Hyundai showed the second generation of KONA, which stands out with a futuristic design that has nothing in common with its predecessor, and the layout of the interior is modern, stylish and technological.

See what the new Hyundai KONA Hybrid looks like >> >> >>

The new Hyundai KONA crossover is available with two gasoline engine options – 1.0 T-GDI and 1.6 T-GDI, there is also a full hybrid version 1.6 GDi HEV, as well as two fully electric versions of the KONA Electric with batteries with a capacity of 48.4 kWh and 65.4 kWh. Thanks to this wide range of drives, as well as the relatively affordable price, the new Hyundai KONA becomes one of the most attractive offers on the Bulgarian market.

Photo: Hyundai “); }

The new Hyundai Kona has grown in size, but still suitable for the city. The new model is larger and now reaches a length of 4.35 meters, which is almost 15 cm more than the previous generation. In width, the new KONA has grown by 25 mm and now reaches 1.83 meters. The height is 1.59 meters and the wheelbase has grown by 6 cm compared to its predecessor to 2.66 meters to provide maximum space for passengers.

In appearance, the new Hyundai KONA has been changed drastically, now it looks much more futuristic and even resembles a spaceship. The exterior design of the new model features bolder styling that creates a dynamic presence on the road and an individual model identity. At the front, the horizontal line of LED daytime running lights that runs across the entire front section stands out. The main headlights are brought out at both ends of the body and are integrated into the front fenders.

Photo: Hyundai

There are several lines that run through the silhouette of the profile, highlighting the distinctively inscribed letter Z on the doors. The wheel arches are prominent and muscular, covered in black protective panels that cover the 18-inch alloy wheels on the tall versions.

At the back, a horizontal line of light stands out again, which runs the entire width and even ends in the profile of the model. The main lights here are also placed at the two ends, and between them there is a large Hyundai logo, as well as a large-sized KONA script.

Photo: Hyundai

The changes on the outside are really radical, the interior of the new Hyundai KONA is a real revolution, especially at the technological level. The new driver’s cockpit integrates the dual curved screen with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch multimedia system touchscreen.

The screens look great and are intuitive to operate, with no lag or distraction. It is noteworthy that the climate system is independent of the multimedia module, controlled entirely with physical buttons. There are several buttons on the center console, all of which are intuitive and easy to access. Below are the USB Type-C inputs and a stand for wireless smartphone charging.

Photo: Hyundai

There are also buttons for heating the steering wheel and seats, control of the external cameras and beeps from the parking sensors. Driving modes can be switched from the rotary knob in the middle. The automatic gearbox selector has been moved to the steering column and there are now fold-down cup holders between the two seats.

Most of the materials that the dashboard is made of are horizontally designed and made of quality plastic, so they not only look good, but also feel very nice to the touch as there are no rough surfaces or sharp edges.

Photo: Hyundai

Interior space in the new Hyundai KONA has grown to offer a larger passenger compartment and increased luggage space. The front seats now offer a multi-position manual or electric adjustment so that people of all heights and builds can sit comfortably behind the wheel.

In addition, there are also adjustments on the steering wheel, so regardless of the height of the driver, he can easily find a comfortable driving position. There are also plenty of storage compartments, most of which are decently sized. Access to the rear seats is very easy, with a large vertical distance, which makes it easy to get in and out, as well as placing children in their child seats.

Photo: Hyundai

Behind the driver with a height of 1.80 meters there is enough room for the knees and legs of the passengers in the back. Two adults with a height of up to 1.90 meters can comfortably travel on the back seats. For three passengers, it will no longer be very comfortable, as the transmission tunnel gets in the way in the middle.

The rear seats have a center armrest with cup or bottle holders, rear air vents, USB ports and pockets in the front seatbacks. The panoramic glass roof creates an additional feeling of spaciousness. The trunk of the KONA now has an increased volume of 466 liters. The cargo capacity increases to 1300 liters when the rear backrests are folded down. Under the floor, which can be placed at two heights, there is a practical double bottom for smaller items.

Photo: Hyundai

First, I test the new Hyundai KONA in the full hybrid version, that is, which does not charge in the socket. For users who drive mainly in the city, this model is the most recommended option for operation, as it has very low fuel consumption at low speeds.

The full hybrid is called the 1.6 GDi HEV and combines a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine with direct injection and a 32-kilowatt electric motor, which together develop a system output of 141 hp. and a system torque of 265 Nm, driving the front wheels. The hybrid system also has a small battery with a capacity of 1.32 kWh. The gearbox is a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Photo: Hyundai

The new Hyundai KONA Hybrid accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.9 seconds, but the sprint from a standstill to 50 km/h takes just 3.5 seconds, so you can launch nimbly at the green light. At the same time, acceleration from 80 to 120 km/h takes 6.6 seconds, so overtaking is also not a problem for the hybrid crossover. While this isn’t a sports car, there’s enough traction to overtake or merge onto the freeway safely.

But dynamics are not his forte. If you want to drive at a sporty pace, you better choose the Hyundai KONA with the 1.6 T-GDI gasoline turbo engine with a power of almost 200 hp. or the electric KONA Electric, which has amazing elasticity. The hybrid’s strength lies in its low fuel consumption. According to the manufacturer’s figures, the combined fuel consumption is between 4.5 and 4.8 l/100 km depending on the size of the wheels.

Photo: Hyundai

Thanks to the hybrid system, you can drive in the city at low speeds with the gasoline engine off, which improves comfort and reduces noise. When driving only in the city and its surroundings, the consumption is only 3.8 l/100 km. Thus, with one tank with a volume of 38 liters, you can easily travel 1000 km until the next filling.

When driving on a highway at 130 km/h, fuel consumption is 5.2 l/100 km, and on a suburban road at about 90-100 km/h, the hybrid crossover spends 4.1 l/100 km. The economical motor makes the model very profitable for operation in the city and comfortable on a long trip, especially for a leisurely trip.

Photo: Hyundai

The new Hyundai KONA Hybrid is a very pleasant car to drive in all conditions. You will adapt to it very quickly, literally after the first few kilometers. It is also very versatile, being perfectly suited both for everyday use in the city and for long trips with the family. Throttle response, power delivery and steering sharpness change with the drive modes, becoming slightly more direct in Sport mode.

On most surfaces, the crossover rides softly and fairly smoothly, but it doesn’t miss potholes, especially if you choose the optional 18-inch wheels. For an even smoother ride and to not worry about cutting a tire, I recommend the standard 16-inch wheels. With them, the Hyundai KONA Hybrid soaks up rough bumps well, and also floats smoothly on patchy asphalt and cobblestones.

Photo: Hyundai

The new Hyundai KONA Hybrid has several very strong arguments on its side – the avant-garde appearance, modern equipment, spacious interior, low fuel consumption and pleasant handling make the car a preferred choice against the competitors.

If you accept the price starting from BGN 63,900 for the base Comfort level, you will get a truly economical and practical crossover. If you have more options, you can get more amenities in the second level Exclusive for BGN 70,900 or the highest Premium for BGN 77,400.

Specifications

Hyundai Kona Hybrid 1.6 GDi HEV

Dimensions

Length: 4350 mm

Width: 1825 mm

Height: 1585 mm

Wheelbase: 2660 mm

Own weight: 1410 kg

Tank volume: 38 liters

Engine

Type: 4-cylinder gasoline + electric motor

Working volume: 1580 cubic cm

System power: 141 hp

System torque: 265 Nm

Gearbox: 6-speed dual-clutch automatic

Wheel drive: front

Dynamics

Maximum speed: 165 km/h

Acceleration from 0-100 km/h: 10.9 seconds

Average consumption: 4.5 l/100 km

CO2 emissions: 103 g/km

Price of the model with VAT: BGN 63,900 (Comfort)