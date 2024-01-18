Hyundai started sales of N Vision 74, but with a catch ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Technologies

Hyundai launched sales of the N Vision 74, but not as a full-size car, but as a small toy with remote control. This 1:10 scale RC car comes complete with a distinctive controller. Although it is currently available in South Korea, Hyundai plans to expand its availability to other markets in the near future.

The N Vision 74 RC car is a detailed and precisely crafted replica. Customers in South Korea can now secure this RC car for around €400, providing a unique addition to their collections. For those who can’t get enough, the Hyundai Collection website allows bulk orders of up to 100 units in one purchase.

Measuring 460mm in length, 185mm in width and 125mm in height, the N Vision 74 RC offers an experience for enthusiasts over the age of 14. As the N Vision 74 RC makes its way to other markets, Hyundai fans can look forward to embracing the spirit of Hyundai’s N brand on a smaller but exciting scale. And for those looking forward to the full-size N Vision 74, rumors continue to circulate, suggesting an 800-plus-horsepower twin-engine hydrogen machine hitting the roads in 2026.

