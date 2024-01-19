Hyundai’s rally team makes a parody of the GTA 6 trailer

#Hyundais #rally #team #parody #GTA #trailer

Rockstar Games broke the internet with its first trailer GTA 6 to drop. At the time we typed this text, the YouTube video had amassed 168 million views and 11 million likes. Or this parody of the GTA 6Hyundai trailer will achieve as much remains to be seen, but the rally team is making a nice attempt.

Hyundai Motorsport reenacts various scenes from the trailer. The video starts with rally driver Ott Tänak pretending to be Lucia. Later we even see his colleague Esapekka Lappi imitating the much-discussed bikini pose. It is not known whether he is actually wearing a bikini. If it is, his racing suit is over it.

Between the reenacted scenes from the real trailer, Hyundai fills the time with atmospheric images of rallies the brand participated in last year. They are beautiful images that we can’t get enough of. Watch the Hyundai rally team parody of the trailer of GTA 6 down here. Still a nice song…

Also Read:  Nvidia announces Super variants RTX 4070, 4070 Ti and 4080 with more CUDA cores - Computer - News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Ke Wenzhe: The promotion of parliamentary reform is the collective will of the People’s Party and will not be changed by anyone’s lobbying
Ke Wenzhe: The promotion of parliamentary reform is the collective will of the People’s Party and will not be changed by anyone’s lobbying
Posted on
More than half of music professionals experience transgressive behavior | Music
More than half of music professionals experience transgressive behavior | Music
Posted on
Atletico get revenge on Real and dump them out of the Copa del Rey after another extra-time spectacle – Football World – Spain
Atletico get revenge on Real and dump them out of the Copa del Rey after another extra-time spectacle – Football World – Spain
Posted on
Regular smoking reduces the size of the brain – nerve cells are lost
Regular smoking reduces the size of the brain – nerve cells are lost
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News