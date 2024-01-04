I am a cardiologist and there is one food I would never eat

#cardiologist #food #eat

During social gatherings, while taking an extensive trip or even when watching a series, one of the most common habits is to snack on junk food.

Although they can be very popular and are highly tempting for most people, specialists reiterate that these types of foods are one of the biggest enemies of cardiovascular health. Even more so, if consumption is repeated on a daily basis.

Cardiologist Elizabeth Klodas, who has trained at the prestigious Mayo Clinic and has published several publications on how to control cholesterol, recently expressed that there is a specific junk food product that, as a specialist, she would never dare to consume.

The reason? The harmful effects that it could cause in the body.

As Klodas explains in a CNBC article, among all the junk food that exists, he would never dare to consume one that is present in all businesses and supermarkets: bagged potato chips. Nachos and corn snacks also fall into that category.

“They have a high content of additives and a low content of fiber and other beneficial nutrients,” argues the cardiologist. In the case of the United States population, they are one of the most popular products.

Elizabeth Klodas advises against eating potato chips.

In the publication, the doctor reiterated how ingesting this product can be harmful to health. “In a year, eating just one snack-sized bag of chips every day could add about 3/4 cup of salt to your body, and add up to 15 pounds,” she says.

Another consequence caused by the high sodium content of French fries is an increase in blood pressure, in addition to affecting cholesterol and sugar in the body.

According to Klodas, you may not even need to consume them for a year to notice the effects. “Studies show that eating poor-quality foods negatively affects blood vessel function within hours of consumption,” he says.

Klodas assures that there are several options that we can make in our kitchen and that can be more beneficial because they have fiber, antioxidants and fatty acids, in addition to being kind to heart health.

One of them is hummus, a preparation that is characterized by having a consistency similar to puree and is made with chickpeas.

Hummus has a puree-like appearance and consistency.

“Approximately half a cup of hummus is the caloric equivalent of a small bag of Cheetos or Doritos,” says the cardiologist. This recipe can also be enhanced with some vegetables, such as carrot sticks.

Another simple, quick and never-fails option is nuts. Klodas expresses, however, that those that come with added salt should be avoided, in order to have “all the nutritional benefits without the sodium load.”

Finally, a food that should always be present in our diet is fruit. According to the Mayo Clinic doctor, two bananas or three oranges have the same calories as a small bag of potato chips, only with the former you will have a lot of “vitamins, antioxidants and fiber.”