I am a nutritionist and I come to reveal to you the myths and truths about fruit

Fruit is a highly questioned food and if I tell you the truth, I don’t understand why. Throughout my career I have heard questions and statements such as:

“When should I eat fruit?”, “I don’t eat fruit at night because it makes you fat,” “If I’m on a diet, can I eat banana?” or “Is it better to take it before or after meals?”

And I wonder… Why are we so afraid of fruit? Why aren’t we talking about its benefits and the problems that come with not consuming it? Well, I’m here to tell you everything you need to know about this food.

Eating fruit gives us many benefits

Well, it is true that fruit contains sugars, but they are not comparable to the sugar that cookies, for example, or juices may contain. The sugars contained in fruit are intrinsic sugars, they are not added.

So in the body they do not act in the same way. Fruit provides us with a multitude of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber and water. And its fiber plays a very important role.

Since it causes the fruit’s own sugar to be absorbed slowly and gradually, promoting the feeling of satiety and reducing the release of insulin, avoiding blood glucose spikes. And the opposite happens when we consume those cookies or juices, since they are added sugars.

Is eating fruit at night as bad as they say?

On the other hand, the caloric intake of a food does not vary depending on the time of day in which we eat it. The fruit will continue to have the same properties both day and night and performing the same function and following the same metabolic route.

Hesitating between eating a banana, an apple or a persimmon, for example, is totally indifferent, since the difference in calories between them is minimal.

It is scientifically proven that fruit consumption is associated with the prevention of certain diseases, prevents obesity and weight gain. Therefore, it is okay to eat fruit before or after meals, in the afternoon or at night.

One of the things I always tell my patients is that what causes weight gain, more specifically an increase in body fat, is consuming more calories than your body needs per day.

Don’t worry about the total calories but rather the set of nutrients. Don’t be afraid of them, unless there is an allergy or intolerance, there is no reason to eliminate them from the diet.

Each and every fruit should have a place in our diet, especially those that are in season. Since they will be at their most optimal point in terms of their organoleptic characteristics and nutritional properties.