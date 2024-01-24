I am a nutritionist and this is what I eat in a day to be at my ideal weight and feel healthy

#nutritionist #eat #day #ideal #weight #feel #healthy

To maintain a healthy diet and maintain our weight, the key is in balance. During the week you should try to eat the best possible diet. However, if we went out to eat or we have an event, we can treat ourselves to some treats and not feel guilty thus. Nor should we mistreat our own bodythat is, never make ourselves hungry or prohibit food, but manage it in a way that we always prioritize Good quality foods that provide us with nutrients, make us satiated and nourish us.

The trick is to have good habits and a diet that allow you to be healthy and be at your weight. But how do we do it? We tell you what your diet should be like if that is your goal and we offer you a one day menu example that you can take as a reference.

What should your diet be like to be healthy and at your weight?

Ideally, the diet should be composed of vegetables and fruits, quality proteins, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates, as we see on the Harvard plate, is a graphic representation of what a healthy meal should be like. But, how and in what quantity Can we incorporate them into our diet?

Vegetables and fruits

First of all, we have to make sure that we never lack vegetables and fruits in our diet, especially vegetables, since they are the ones that provide us with the greatest amount of vitamins and minerals. We always have to try to vary them and eat different types, since each vegetable provides us with a different vitamin and a different nutrient.

It is recommended that vegetables and fruits are in season, and prioritize their consumption. We must take at least 2 servings of vegetables a day, for example, with salads, accompanying lunch or dinner, or a serving of roasted vegetables or a vegetable cream. The ideal is that you always there is a vegetable accompanimentat least in the two main meals.

quality proteins

Another thing that cannot be missing from the daily diet is good quality proteins. It is recommended to prioritize proteins of animal origin, since they are the ones that are best absorbed. Vegetable proteins also contain protein, but the animal is more effective than the vegetable. In addition, red meat, for example, is very rich in zinc. Lean meats, such as chicken or turkey, are foods that activate the neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin, which cause us to find ourselves with greater vitality, concentration, happier and more content.

On the other hand, it is also important to give priority to fish and eat it at least 3 times a week. Twice, try to use blue fish, as small as possible, such as sardines or anchovies, and expose them to a minimum of heatsince Omega-3 can be oxidized and reduce the anti-inflammatory effect.

healthy fats

Good quality fats, healthy ones, should never be missing from the diet either, since they They are anti-inflammatory and are good for both losing and gaining weight, and to improve digestive pathologies. Fats are 100% necessary for all hormonal and metabolic processes, and the fat that is never lacking in my house is extra virgin olive oil. We use it in all meals, both for seasoning and for preparing meals.

You can also use the cold pressed coconut oil for sweeter preparations, such as healthy desserts. And then, you can use like source of fat butterwhether from dairy or clarified, is known as ghee. It can be used to cook meats and has anti-inflammatory power.

Another type of fat that you can incorporate into your diet is nuts (although these 4 nuts are not recommended if you want to lose weight). try eat them toastedsince naturally they can feel worse and produce gas or inflammation due to the ‘antinutrients’ they may contain.

carbohydrates

Carbohydrates should be complex or 100% integral. In case of being celiacYou can use buckwheat or quinoa flour to make bread or any type of preparation in which flour is needed.

Other types of recommended carbohydrates are tubers, such as cooked, roasted or baked potatoes or sweet potatoes. Avoid eating them fried, since when subjected to high temperatures they can oxidize and lose nutrients, and they also become empty calories. Furthermore, to fry them, oils such as sunflower, which is pro-inflammatory and it is not recommended for our health, nor to lose weight or maintain it.

What foods do I avoid eating?

I avoid eating ultra-processed foods every day, which, as dietitian and nutritionist Carlos Ríos determines, “kill us,” such as industrial pastries or flavored yogurts. The dairy desserts are also not recommended, because although you see on the label that they do not contain sugar, they are loaded with sweeteners. The sweeteners are up to 200 times sweeter than sugarwhich makes food become proinflamatorios.

Another example would be bagged potatoes. all that goes fried or packed with vegetable oils is not recommended. I also avoid alcoholic or carbonated drinksdespite being labeled as 0% or light, since they contain a large amount of sweeteners.

And I never recommend or use skimmed, light or 0% products at home since, despite reducing their fat (to provide fewer calories), carbohydrates increase that this product may have and can cause glucose spikes.

Daily menu example

We bring you a very healthy menu balanced, complete and advisable that covers daily nutrient needs with breakfast, lunch and dinner. Want three more menus? You will find them in this free challenge.

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with mushrooms, spinach and parmesan with buckwheat toast and an infusion of ginger, turmeric and pepper.

Scrambled eggs with mushrooms, spinach and parmesan with buckwheat toast and an infusion of ginger, turmeric and pepper. food : Sea bass on pumpkin cream and feta cheese + a piece of seasonal fruit.

: Sea bass on pumpkin cream and feta cheese + a piece of seasonal fruit. Cena: Assorted salad (lamb’s lettuce, carrot, beet and tomato) with shredded chicken, avocado, chopped walnuts and homemade yogurt sauce. For dessert, an ounce of >85% chocolate.

Is it necessary to eat 5 meals a day?

No, It is not necessary to eat 5 meals a day. What matters is the quality of the food consumed, not the number of times it is eaten. You can have a healthy and balanced diet with only three meals a dayas long as all essential nutrients are included, such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals and fiber. The level of physical activity, health status and personal preferences of each person must also be taken into account.

The most recommended is eat when you are hungry, respecting satiety signalsand avoid processed, sugary, fried or saturated fat foods.