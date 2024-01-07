‘I am not ready’: Rafael Nadal to miss Australian Open after new muscle tear | Rafael Nadal

#ready #Rafael #Nadal #Australian #Open #muscle #tear #Rafael #Nadal

Rafael Nadal

Former world No 1 suffered injury setback in Brisbane

Fears that 37-year-old may have played final game in Australia

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open after an MRI scan revealed that he had sustained a micro tear on a muscle at the Brisbane International, creating fresh concern that the 37-year-old may have played his final professional match in Australia.

Germany save two championship points in United Cup final win over Poland

“During my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried,” Nadal said in statement on X. “Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news. Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level in five-set matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest.

“I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in three months,” Nadal continued. “Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season. I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive.”

Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news.

Right… pic.twitter.com/WpApfzjf3C — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 7, 2024

Nadal had impressed in Brisbane while disposing of Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler to reach the quarter-finals. The Spaniard’s promising comeback was ended in a gruelling three-and-a-half hour quarter-final loss to the Australian Jordan Thompson as Nadal was hampered by a leg problem on Friday night – his third match in four days after almost 12 months without playing.

Quick Guide

Coco Gauff comes from behind to win Auckland Classic title

Coco Gauff defended her Auckland title as she beat Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina to win the ASB Classic in three sets.

The 19-year-old American won 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 in just over two and a half hours to make it 10 straight wins at the event. Gauff was put through a difficult, topsy-turvy first set, losing in a tiebreak.

But the teenager turned it around in the second and third sets as she improved her first-serve success from 46% to 73% in the second and above 80% in the third. The win was the 2023 US Open winner’s seventh WTA title. PA Media

Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/PhotosportShowHide

Liam Broady has also had to pull out of the tournament due to injury. The Briton, who was beaten in the second round of the Hong Kong Open by Andrey Rublev earlier this week, said:: “Sad to say I have had to withdraw from the AO. I have two bone stresses in my ankle that got worse in Hong Kong until I felt I couldn’t move properly on court in my last match.

“When I arrived in Melbourne I got an MRI, which confirmed what the pain was. If I continue to play there’s a high chance they could become fractures and instead of a month out it could be three. Although tempting to play injured and take full prize money I felt it wasn’t right when other competitors have a better chance fully fit.”

{{#ticker}}

{{topLeft}}

{{bottomLeft}}

{{topRight}}

{{bottomRight}}

{{#goalExceededMarkerPercentage}}{{/goalExceededMarkerPercentage}}{{/ticker}}

{{heading}}

{{#paragraphs}}

{{.}}

{{/paragraphs}}{{highlightedText}}

{{#choiceCards}}

One-timeMonthlyAnnual

Other

{{/choiceCards}}We will be in touch to remind you to contribute. Look out for a message in your inbox in . If you have any questions about contributing, please contact us.