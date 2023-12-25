“I am sure that Semenistaja will be at least in the top 100” – Tennis – Sportacentrs.com

#Semenistaja #top #Tennis #Sportacentrs.com

As already reported, we should also be proud of Roberta Štrombach, the new number one in Latvian men’s tennis. The Tennis Union wants to put the main emphasis on developing the new generation so that there will be even more high-level achievements in the future.

An important and interesting project was started last year – with the Ernest Gulbja Foundation and donations, a scholarship program has been established, within the framework of which children will learn tennis skills for free. “A huge thank you to the “Rimi” scholarship fund for giving us an unprecedented opportunity. I am very proud of the numbers that were in the selection. We were sent more than 1100 questionnaires. On the day of the selection, we were able to serve approximately 640 children who are only 5-8 years old. It showed their interest, that tennis can be massive,” says Jānis Mellup, one of the organizers. “This is definitely a project that I want to develop in the long term, so that after several years we can look back and see that one of these children achieves high results.”

In 2023, we expected a great turning point – former world No. 11 and now new mother Anastasija Sevastova returned to tennis. “On the part of the federation, our attitude is very positive. We will see how Nastya’s story will develop,” says the LTS representative. “Demonstrated in the last two tournaments that she is still competitive, coming back after such a long break.”

Will we see the experienced tennis player in the national team? “I definitely do not rule out such a possibility, because she has always proved herself as a national team player and a patriot of Latvia. So we will very much hope that she will create an opportunity to play in the national team.”

In women’s tennis, Latvia’s number one is currently Aļona Ostapenko (WTA 13th). On the other hand, the currently 21-year-old Darja Semenistaj started the season in the 248th position, later strengthened himself as Latvia’s second racket and is now in the 140th place in the world ranking. “Right now, I really appreciate Darya’s path, because this is her first year when she can basically feel freer financially. Semenistaya is part of LOV, but we are trying to help her with private sponsors and find different ways to support. The funds she earns with his hard work and attracts more, also invests in his further development,” informs the general secretary of LTS. “I have such an inner conviction that in the future she will become a “top 100″ player. You have to believe in your dreams and move forward. I spoke with the player, her family and her mother. Darya also has a strong coaching staff, the people who are with her. I am sure , that she will be at least in the top 100. And I really hope that she will stay there.”

On December 24, Darja Semenistaja flew to Australia to start the new season. Let us remind you that Latvia’s second racket will make its debut in the “Australian Open” qualification, which will begin on January 8. Meanwhile, Anastasia Sevastova has decided not to use the special ranking to enter the main tournament of the first “Grand Slam” of the year and will start the new season later.