I can’t write an event with a column

BRATISLAVA / SNS President and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Andrej Danko had a traffic accident at night. The Startitup portal was the first to report about it.

​Danko damaged a traffic light at an intersection in Bratislava’s Dúbravka. According to information from JOJ24 television, he left his license plate on the spot. Immediately after the accident, he backed up and left the scene. He allegedly reported everything to the police. The intersection is currently out of order. We also contacted the deputy speaker of the parliament himself. Our reporter Andrej Zavřel managed to contact him. “I hit a pole, I skidded. All that was needed, I reported to the insurance company,” said the deputy speaker of the parliament.

When asked why he left the scene of the accident, he responded forcefully. “Because I probably can’t write an event with a pillar, can I?” he said. According to him, it was not intentional. “For me, it’s standard to report it to the insurance company and the municipality. And if the insurance company doesn’t pay, I’ll pay for it.” he added. “I don’t know about the obligation to call the police,” stated. The president of the SNS is in good health. “The statement will be on Instagram. After all, I can also have a traffic accident, can’t I?” Danko responded. He believes that he will learn from the accident.

​The deputy speaker of the parliament crashed his car into a public utility facility and, according to the lawyer, should have stayed there. “If you violate it, you are committing a misdemeanor and face a penalty of 300 to 1,300 euros, as well as a ban of 1 to 5 years,” the lawyer explained. According to him, Danko may also lose his driver’s license. “According to this, yes, because the lower limit is one year,” he added. City employees put the traffic light in order in the morning. They replaced the old and broken one with a new one.

The deputy speaker of the parliament himself commented on the accident on his social network.