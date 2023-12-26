I couldn’t believe these discounts! Seasonal sales have started. I dressed from head to toe for less!

After the magical holiday season, every year comes the time for huge seasonal discounts in all well-known stores. Popular models of clothes and footwear are now discounted by up to half!

After spending Christmas time with your family, it is worth taking a look at the promotions that most of the well-known brands in Poland are currently offering. I did it and chose some fashion hits of this season, which you can now buy at a fraction of the price.

It’s time to start the sale! The most fashionable models are finally cheaper

They are charming, warm, comfortable and extremely feminine. Knitted and sweater dresses are gaining popularity this year. You can now buy these two models, among others, several dozen zlotys cheaper. The first one, in black, steals women’s hearts with its beautiful weave, tastefully falling turtleneck and wide sleeves. The second dress, on the other hand, has gained many admirers due to its universality – on the one hand it is casual, on the other – tied with a belt, it looks exceptionally chic.

In addition to dresses, there are also plenty of sweaters on sale. These decorative, properly styled items can be as feminine elements of a winter wardrobe as dresses.

It is worth taking a look at these coats at Reserved. The sale includes, among others, the HIT of this season, a leather coat with fur, although the cream, woolen maxi coat is also equally popular. Both models are made of high-quality materials, which makes their price reductions even more attractive.

Discounted coats photo: reserved.com

Warm and fashionable! Now over 50% cheaper at H&M

The sale also started at H&M, where these two winter gems caught my eye. A solid gray sweater has been discounted by as much as 50% and will stand out among others with bouclé yarn, which, due to its rarity, will surely attract attention, just like these half-cheaper cotton boots! They have a raised upper, reach above the ankle, and are fastened with a trendy zipper at the front.

Sale photo: hm.com

