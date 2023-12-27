“I decided to switch for history,” Fernandez to Cruz Azul

#decided #switch #history #Fernandez #Cruz #Azul

Gabriel Fernández is already in Mexico City to become a Cruz Azul player for Clausura 2024.



Blue Cross he did it again: he took away one of Pumas’s greatest figures and is about to confirm him as his fourth reinforcement for Clausura 2024. But that is not all, since the first statements of the Tour upon arrival in Mexico City they will hurt even more in the Scree.

And it is that The Uruguayan striker has already returned to the country after your vacation, that is why Machine staff and the press gathered at the CDMX International Airport to receive him and listen to his first words before signing as a cement worker.

Thus, the Tour Fernández He did not hesitate when it came to confessing the reason why he decided to leave Pumas to wear the Cruz Azul shirt: because of history. It was the attacker’s forceful response when asked about his surprising change of team, just six months after joining the university team.

“I talked about it with the family, we met for quite a while and I decided to change myself for history, It is a very nice challenge for me. (…) The history it has, The truth is that it is a very nice story and I come to give my best so that the club is as high as possible”, The now former Pumas scorer stated bluntly.

Fernández has already signed a Cruz Azul shirt

It still hasn’t been put on cement t-shirt and the former feline player He has already signed a Cruz Azul shirt. He did so upon his arrival in the Mexican capital, when a celestial fan approached him to ask him and the Bull agreed in the best way to express his signature.

In that sense, the 29 year old footballer promised to work hard to show your best version as a La Maquina player, so he warned that The fans can expect a performance similar to the one they had with the Pumas: “Yes, definitely. I am going to work to be able to give 100 and without a doubt I will.”

It is the most expensive reinforcement of the Velázquez era

According to information from ESPN, from La Noria they would have paid around 6 and 7 million dollars for the signing of the Tour Fernández, to sign as a cement maker for the next three years. This way, The Uruguayan striker became Cruz Azul’s most expensive reinforcement since the arrival of Víctor Velázquez commanding.

Fernández is the fourth reinforcement of Cruz Azul. (Photo: JamMedia)