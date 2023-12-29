I didn’t ask for the change / Leave me the hell alone, what do they want from me?

#didnt #change #Leave #hell

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu claimed on Thursday evening, on RTV, that he dismissed the secretary of state from the State Secretariat for revolutionaries following a report by the Control Body recommending this.

Ciolacu stated that he did not ask for control, this being arranged within a control plan approved by former prime minister Nicolae Ciucă.

“The control at the secretariat for the revolutionaries was planned. I received a recommendation from the head of the Control Body” according to which “a change of position is required”.

Asked by the moderator what that report contained, the prime minister stated that “it is confidential” but its consultation can be requested based on Law 544.

“What do you want me to break the law? If he recommended the control body to me (…) It is recommended for certain facts that will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office“, Ciolacu limited himself to declaring.

He claimed that he never spoke face to face with the dismissed secretary of state and that he does not “remember” having spoken with him on the phone.

Ciolacu added that he has given up any kind of process related to his revolutionary certificate, because he is not interested in this topic. “My colleagues know what I did, I have something to tell my grandchildren,” he commented, noting that the only benefit he obtained based on the certificate was a hectare of land, which “was later taken by another revolutionary colleague of mine”.

“I cross myself, I never asked for anything”, he emphasized.

The Prime Minister claimed that he gave an affidavit in front of the notary and the lawyer showing that he does not want to benefit from the revolutionary status.

In addition, Ciolacu added, he did not ask for the revolutionary certificate to be changed either.

“Leave the hell alone, what do they want from me?” Ciolacu continued.

The moderator, Victor Ciutacu, asked him if he was not afraid that this topic would be used to be attacked in the campaign for the presidential elections.

“It didn’t even occur to me to run”, replied Ciolacu.

CONTEXT Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu dismissed Mihai Iulian Dodu from the position of State Secretary of the State Secretariat for Revolutionaries. The decision was published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette. Mihai Dodu was appointed by Nicolae Ciucă and he is the one who requested the analysis of the prime minister’s request to be declared a fighter with a decisive role in the Revolution of December 1989, and a special commission within the secretariat found that Marcel Ciolacu does not meet the conditions to be receive a revolutionary certificate. Details here.