“I didn’t dare ask for help”

#didnt

In Mezza, the weekend supplement of the AD, the comedian discusses his career so far. There are highlights, but he doesn’t leave out the lows either. That’s why he tells the newspaper more about his drug addiction.

Najib Amhali on drug addiction

Because Amhali was addicted to cocaine, he sometimes had to say ‘no’ to important moments. At the time, he dreamed of doing a show in English, but his addiction threw a spanner in the works. He tells Mezza the following: “I wanted to perform in England, and with Comedytrain they once went to Edinburgh to play there in English. But I couldn’t live without cocaine, so I couldn’t travel. It just held me hostage. It was a strange time.”

His addiction was secret at the time; fans knew nothing. That always really bothered him. “I was famous, people looked up to me, but I carried a secret with me and I didn’t dare ask for help. I made five attempts to kick the habit; the last time was four years ago. I was really done, done-done,” he explains.

In addition to disappointing his fans, the comedian found it difficult that he could not be there optimally for his wife and children. “She took care of everything: school, football. I saw them growing up, because I was home a lot. But if she said: let’s go to the zoo, I didn’t feel like it. It was terrible for her, really terrible.” Fortunately, Amhali is now doing better: he is no longer addicted himself and helps others with the same problem in addiction care.

Amhali and his wife had an intense experience a few years ago. It made him even more proud of his wife than he already was:

Bron: Half

January 13, 2024

Also read

Also Read:  The blizzard caused chaos in Romania. Three roads were closed due to the blizzard. "They did not hit with sand, with anything"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Exemption of RTV license fee control by Poczta Polska
Exemption of RTV license fee control by Poczta Polska
Posted on
Largest study of star formation ever: process appears to have been the same for 10 billion years | Tech and Science
Largest study of star formation ever: process appears to have been the same for 10 billion years | Tech and Science
Posted on
BIOGRAPHY. Romuals Ražuks, the “flag bearer” of the time of the barricades: “We were able to choose the right tactics in that difficult situation”
BIOGRAPHY. Romuals Ražuks, the “flag bearer” of the time of the barricades: “We were able to choose the right tactics in that difficult situation”
Posted on
Laszlo Tokes: Hungarians from Transylvania have become among the endangered ethnic groups of Europe / What is said about Ciolacu, AUR and Iohannis
Laszlo Tokes: Hungarians from Transylvania have become among the endangered ethnic groups of Europe / What is said about Ciolacu, AUR and Iohannis
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News