#didnt

In Mezza, the weekend supplement of the AD, the comedian discusses his career so far. There are highlights, but he doesn’t leave out the lows either. That’s why he tells the newspaper more about his drug addiction.

Najib Amhali on drug addiction



Because Amhali was addicted to cocaine, he sometimes had to say ‘no’ to important moments. At the time, he dreamed of doing a show in English, but his addiction threw a spanner in the works. He tells Mezza the following: “I wanted to perform in England, and with Comedytrain they once went to Edinburgh to play there in English. But I couldn’t live without cocaine, so I couldn’t travel. It just held me hostage. It was a strange time.”

His addiction was secret at the time; fans knew nothing. That always really bothered him. “I was famous, people looked up to me, but I carried a secret with me and I didn’t dare ask for help. I made five attempts to kick the habit; the last time was four years ago. I was really done, done-done,” he explains.

In addition to disappointing his fans, the comedian found it difficult that he could not be there optimally for his wife and children. “She took care of everything: school, football. I saw them growing up, because I was home a lot. But if she said: let’s go to the zoo, I didn’t feel like it. It was terrible for her, really terrible.” Fortunately, Amhali is now doing better: he is no longer addicted himself and helps others with the same problem in addiction care.

Amhali and his wife had an intense experience a few years ago. It made him even more proud of his wife than he already was:

Bron: Half

January 13, 2024

Also read