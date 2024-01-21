‘I didn’t tell anything about my ex’s cocaine smuggling case’ | Woman

#didnt #exs #cocaine #smuggling #case #Woman

Follow the stories of flight attendant Veronique. She has twins, an ex, several lovers and a lot of friends. What does life have in store today?

In the previous episode, Veronique thought back to the time when her boyfriend Robin was arrested for large-scale cocaine trafficking.

The evening with Bas was quiet and even pleasant. He quickly dropped the subject of ‘Robin’ and I really had no idea that they were still in contact with each other. So I didn’t tell him about my colleague who had confided in me with her smuggling story. The fewer stories circulating about me the better. It was not without reason that I had completely redesigned my life after Robin was arrested. Shortly afterwards I quit my studies and went on a world trip. For a year and a half I traveled through Southeast Asia with a backpack and a Lonely Planet in my hand. Slept with strangers, discovered the world, rediscovered myself. Once back in the Netherlands, everything had to change. I took a job as a receptionist at an advertising agency and looked for a study that suited me.

I had banished the chapter from my life

The fact that I applied as a flight attendant was not actually a serious move at first. I thought it would be fun for a season, but the work was so much fun that I have been involved in it for more than twenty years now. Naturally, I didn’t tell anything about my life before the world trip. Even though I had no criminal record, I did not look good as the ex-girlfriend of the mastermind behind one of the largest cocaine smuggling cases that passed through Schiphol. I had kept it quiet all these years. Except that one, rather tipsy, time with Erica. Robin had just gotten out and I was so confused that I confided in her. Rogier, who I was still married to at the time, knew nothing. I had carefully banished the entire chapter from my life. And now it seemed to come back like a boomerang. Bas had been gone for a while and it was only ten o’clock. Who could I call? Mark? No, he wasn’t very happy with me. He really had other plans for us and felt rejected. The last time I texted him he reacted rather moronic. Grown men can be so petty. Anyway.

She was texting, smiling

Lisette fancied a glass of wine in the village. Her stitches had already been removed for a few weeks and the eye lift had gone fantastically well. She’s been looking fantastic lately anyway. Toner than ever, good hair, new outfit. Huh? It just now suddenly struck me. What was going on? “Do you have a lover?” I asked between two sips. Lisette colored. Or was I just imagining that. “Not at all! Act normal. I should not think about it. No lover for me.” She quickly chatted over it. When I walked back from the toilet she was busy texting and smiling. “Dick?” I asked, smiling. “No, a new friend from the gym. You don’t know her yet,” she quickly replied. So not her husband but a friend. Well after eleven. Separate. We usually tell each other everything so this felt a bit strange. But hey, everyone has their little secrets.

To Rio the day after tomorrow. I am looking forward to that!’

More WOMAN

Don’t want to miss anything from VROUW? We send an email every day with all our daily highlights, especially for our most loyal readers. Subscribe here. You can also follow us closely on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Are you experiencing something special and would you like to share it with us?

Then send a message.

WOMAN Daily

The best articles and interviews every day.