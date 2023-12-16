“I died for 24 minutes.” A woman who came back from near death has told what she felt after her heart stopped

#died #minutes #woman #death #told #felt #heart #stopped

Date of update: 16/12/2023 18:37 Date of publication: 16/12/2023 18:09

Lauren Canaday suffered from Lazarus Syndrome, a very rare phenomenon that makes it seem like the patient has come back from the dead even though they were never really dead. Photo collage: Lauren Canaday / Profimedia Images

Lauren Canaday was in “clinical death” after her heart stopped for 24 minutes before doctors could revive her, the New York Post writes, and her story and the morbid details of the incident went viral on the Internet.

“I went into cardiac arrest at home in February – my husband called 911 and started CPR,” Canaday described the event in an online post. “It took 24 minutes for the medical team to revive me. After 9 days in intensive care, I was declared ‘cognitively intact’ and have no brain damage visible on CT scans.”

The survivor of this extraordinary incident said the results of her electroencephalogram – a test that measures the electrical activity in the brain – were normal despite the fact that she went through an epileptic seizure for more than 30 minutes immediately after being resuscitated.

Paramedics linked the woman’s cardiac arrest to complications from Covid – Canaday tested positive for Covid when she was admitted to intensive care.

In medical terms, what Canaday experienced is called the Lazarus phenomenon (Lazarus) or self-resuscitation. This rare phenomenon, the cause of which remains unknown, occurs when a patient “pronounced dead from cardiac arrest suddenly begins to show signs of life”, making it appear that the patient has returned from the dead when they never were really dead

Her case is fascinating especially because most people who go through such a “resuscitation” don’t live long. Of the 65 documented cases between 1982 and 2018, only 18 people have fully recovered.

“I was in a coma for 2 days and when I woke up I was very confused about being intubated and had no recent memory of the last few days,” Canaday said. “I’ve never recovered my memories of the week before or most of my time in intensive care and I’m pretty foggy about [tot ceea ce s-a întâmplat] a month before.”

“My First Life Is Over”

Canaday said he also had a kind of post-mortem amnesia: “I don’t know when I started to understand what year I was and answer neuro questions accurately, but I think it was a few days. I keep forgetting why I’m in the hospital, I was told.”

As the patient who suffered from Lazarus syndrome later pointed out, her dance with death was nothing like the “deep sleep” often depicted in movies and other media productions, nor did she see her whole life flash by -i before the eyes in an instant, as others describe.

Perhaps the most fascinating emotion Canaday experienced was that of total peace, which stayed with her for several weeks after she awoke. Moreover, the woman said that sometimes, when she is very stressed, she lies down on the floor where the incident happened to find that peace again.

Unfortunately, her so-called revival was not without negative effects: her emotional state was “extremely bad” for a while, with Canaday overwhelmed by feelings of guilt, confusion and grief.

Canaday has weekly therapy and says it helps her to talk to other people about what happened to her. “It helps me process things.”

Even her personality has changed. “My favorite food has changed and I have other priorities that affect my friendships/relationships. My love for my husband has really grown,” said Canaday, who explained that this can also be partly explained by the fact that she now sees her husband as a hero.

“I feel like my first life ended in February and I woke up to my second life,” Canaday said.

Editor: Raul Nețoiu

Download the Digi24 app and find out the most important news of the day