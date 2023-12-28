‘I don’t dare to fire my cleaner and am now doing my own work’ | Confessed

#dont #fire #cleaner #work #Confessed

“It was such a good resolution: spend less time on rotten chores, more time for myself. So I hired a cleaner to take care of the entire house once a week. I was given her name by a colleague who was going abroad and therefore no longer needed her. According to her, she was fast, reliable and cheap. Perfect!

Hallelujah

The first time she came to do our house was truly a hallelujah experience. We went to a terrace and when we came back, the floor was shiny and the windows were shining. I gave her the agreed amount, but I would have liked to pay her double, I was that happy.

But that was then. She has been coming to me for three years now, but there is nothing left of the hard worker she once was. She comes in moaning and groaning, first wants a cup of tea and then starts a lamentation that seems to have no end. Then she gets to work with a sigh, but gets away with a fuss.

From bad to worse

She mops but doesn’t dry it, she strokes the furniture with a cloth but leaves dust pockets that are not at eye level undisturbed, and she only vacuums the easy spots.

I said something about that in the beginning. But then she made such an aggrieved face that I became less and less interested in it. Then I got to work myself as soon as she was gone. And so things went from bad to worse. At one point she spent longer on the couch having a breather than she did cleaning with me. And then I was the one who did all her cleaning again and then flopped on the couch exhausted. She seemed like the boss of the house. And I paid her too!

Confrontation

My husband said at one point, “Why don’t you just fire her if you’re not happy?” But I didn’t think that was possible. Not after three years. I had to at least give her another chance. But yes, that meant that I had to confront her and that is not my strong suit.

I also thought it was so unfair: I had hired her because I wanted to make things easier for myself and now she was giving me a stomach ache. The next time she came, I said we needed to talk. With a red head and clammy hands I told her that I was actually not that satisfied anymore. That I had the feeling that she wasn’t listening to me and was only half doing her job.

Soul and salvation

She burst into tears: how could I say that, it wasn’t true, she tried so hard here, I was her favorite place, she always put her heart and soul into her work, what did she do to deserve this? …End of the song? I paid her and sent her home with a: ‘See you next week then.’

And so I’m back to square one. I first listen to her whining for half an hour, let her mess around for a few hours, make a cup of tea, listen to her whining for another half hour, pay and then I can finally relax myself. Oh no, that’s true: then I grab the vacuum cleaner and start doing the housework again. I’m still good at it too. Unfortunately not in management.”

The ‘Confession’ section is based on true stories.

