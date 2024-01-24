“I don’t do my nails”

#dont #nails

Studying medicine involves years of sacrifice and countless hours of study in order to acquire all the necessary knowledge. The number of disciplines that we find in this field is almost infinite, as is the number of pages of notes that students must study.

Knowledge that not only influences the academic world, but also the daily lives of students. This was explained by TikTok user @martiumedicina, who claims that since studying medicine she has changed some of her habits.

The things you have stopped doing

Cracking bones. “Since the first time I saw the x-ray of a person literally with a spine in their vertebrae broken from having cracked their neck, I considered it and I have stopped doing it,” says the young woman.

Stop painting your nails every month. The young communicator explains that, with all the pain in her heart, she has left this practice aside. According to her, different scientific articles are linking it to skin cancer (although she specifies that there is still no scientific evidence).

In addition, he adds that in many beauty shops there is no disinfection protocol for the materials used and they are passed from client to client, potentially promoting the transmission of diseases: “Always look for professionals. It is better not to go to cheap places to save a little money.” money, which can be very expensive,” he insists.

In numbers. The video by @martiumedicina has had a great impact with more than 1.4 million views at the time of writing these lines, in addition to 66,000 likes and more than 800 comments.

Top comments. “At the end of the race you stop living”

“Can you imagine if I had stopped doing things because I had studied microbiology? I would never get out.”

“Me cracking my neck watching the video and doing semi-permanent nails at home 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃”

“How do I stop cracking myself? I crack my back all day and if I don’t do it I feel like I’m not getting relief.”

This article was published in La Vanguardia on April 17, 2023

