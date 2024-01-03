I don’t drink, another lie about me. I drink plain water, fresh or lemonade and especially ristretto

#dont #drink #lie #drink #plain #water #fresh #lemonade #ristretto

Former Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the current president of the Forța Dreptei Party, said on Wednesday that he does not drink alcohol because he feels bad and rejected the statements in this regard as “lies”. He made the statement in the context of a discussion about the photo from the pandemic period on his birthday, from the Victoria Palace, according to News.ro.

Orban said he knows who the person who took that photo is. He declared to Prima News that he was not the main character, but Minister Aurescu.

“I would prefer not to say, I know who the person is. He didn’t recognize me even now. Obviously he was a party colleague of mine. He didn’t broadcast it intentionally to hurt me, he broadcast it to a person to show off who he’s sitting at the table with, but there, the main character, for the person he gave the photo to, wasn’t me , it was Aurescu, because he was a person from the area of ​​diplomacy and he was proud that I was with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, on whom all appointments depend. So I wasn’t the main character there,” Orban said of that episode.

The former prime minister showed that it was his birthday and “that picture is in total contradiction with what his activity as prime minister represented”.

“It was my birthday, I didn’t organize anything for my birthday, I didn’t call anyone. (..) My colleagues wanted to give me a surprise, I woke up with them, they decided to bring me a present, it was an improvisation, everything lasted an hour and a half, two hours. It’s true, you can’t have a mouthful of beer.. I’m not a drinker, I don’t drink, another lie about me, I’m not feeling well. I drink plain water, fresh or lemonade and especially ristretto”, he also said, according to News.ro.